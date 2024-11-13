Prince William Named Sexiest Bald Man of the Year—Beating Very Popular Hollywood Stars

Amid growing buzz around his future as a king, especially with concerns over King Charles’ health, Prince William has picked up an unexpected new title before ascending to the throne. For the second year in a row, he’s been crowned as the ‘world’s sexiest bald man,’ taking over heartthrobs like Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. The ranking, done by digital PR firm Reboot Online, evaluated famous bald men on various factors, and William emerged victorious once again. The study also highlighted the reasons behind his win.

Prince William at RAF Northolt on October 1, 2024, in England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Aaron Chown)

As reported by the Mirror, researchers said, "Bald men have stolen the hearts of millions of people around the world, from Stanley Tucci to Zinedine Zidane to John Travolta. We've conducted scientific research and crunched the numbers to officially crown the Sexiest Bald Man for 2024." They added, "The heir apparent to the British throne was considered a heartthrob in his younger years, but if our study is anything to go by, he still has sex appeal today. With 16,800 annual searches for 'Prince William' followed by 'shirtless' or 'naked' on Google, it's clear the public agrees."

Prince William being named sexiest bald man 2024 is truly something. 🤔 — clx ❤️‍🔥 (@c_leax) November 11, 2024

The golden ratio, smile appeal, cranial shine, vocal charm, public image, and even height were among the many variables considered in the study. The Prince of Wales received a remarkable 9.9 out of 10, which is almost flawless. Johnson, aka "The Rock," came in second with a strong 8.9 out of 10. The researchers revealed, "The Prince of Wales' smooth, shiny scalp earns him 74 percent for luminance, while his face also scores an equally impressive 72 percent on the golden ratio." Although William took the top spot on the list for two consecutive years, including the very first sexiest bald man ranking in 2021, he slipped to fifth place in 2022.

Basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal claimed the third spot on the list while surfing legend Kelly Slater came fourth. Rounding out the top five was Terry Crews, known for his roles on America's Got Talent and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as reported by Marie Claire. William has recently embraced a rugged new look with a beard, which has received widespread admiration—except from his daughter, Princess Charlotte. The nine-year-old was so upset by the change that it brought her to tears, prompting the prince to quickly shave it off for her.

Go Prince Harry — Delilahimfine (@QueenDelilah74) October 22, 2024

William also made headlines over the weekend for his sweet gesture toward Kate Middleton, who was making her first major public appearance since completing chemotherapy. The couple's display of love was quickly spotted by netizens on X (previously Twitter), and body language expert Judi James suggested it was an obvious indication of their close bond. She predicted that the royals will continue to openly express their love in the future, as reported by Daily Mail. Meanwhile, William wasn’t the only son of Charles and Princess Diana to make it to the sexiest men list this year—Prince Harry also earned a spot on Harper's Bazaar's 50 Hottest Men of All Time, coming in at number 25.