Prince William Made a Two-Word Comment on Meghan Markle That Allegedly Offended Prince Harry

The relationship between Prince William and Meghan Markle has been complicated for several years. It had been reported that early on in Prince Harry's relationship with Markle, William advised him to slow down. According to Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie's book Finding Freedom, Harry also got offended at a piece of unsolicited advice William gave him as well as a two-word comment he made about Markle. William tried to make sure his brother made the proper choice, but it seems that Harry did not appreciate William's effort.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Diego Cuevas

William reportedly advised Harry and said, "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl." The term 'this girl' made Harry furious, as he perceived it as 'snobbish and condescending,' as reported by the Mirror. The brothers' controversial relationship has experienced numerous tense moments ever since. Over the years, while there has been extensive coverage of Markle's relationship with Kate Middleton, her relationship with William has received comparatively less attention. As reported by ELLE, Royal reporter Scobie once wrote, "William had been wanting to distance himself from his brother ever since Harry’s marriage to Meghan."

The author added that William had doubts about Markle from the beginning and was worried about her impact on Harry. The book claimed that Harry was so taken by her glamour and her American personality that he ignored the challenges and potential risks of navigating a romance within the royal institution. Scobie wrote, "At the expense of the family image, it was felt that Harry was rushing into something that had serious blowback potential.” Scobie also wrote, “William increasingly complained about Meghan to aides and family members. He didn’t like how opinionated she was, how she spoke to his staff, how much of her Markle family dramas were in the press."

Once it was clear that William had a seemingly negative opinion about Markle, Harry confronted his brother, accusing him of failing to make her feel welcome. Over the years, as the siblings' differences increased, Middleton frequently showed up as a potential mediator who tried to heal their rift. However, after Harry made bombshell revelations in his memoir Spare, his relationship with his sister-in-law also deteriorated.

According to a recent report by royal author Jennie Bond, Middleton was hurt by the accusations directed at her by Markle and Harry. Bond stated, "When you come from a happy, united family – as Catherine does – it's incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged. I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work." Bond further predicted that the Royal Family together has come to terms with the fact that there is no chance of a reconciliation with Harry anytime soon. It appears that they have decided to go on with their lives and have closed the door on a reunion, at least for now.