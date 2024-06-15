Here's Why Taylor Swift's Controversial Relationship with Matty Healy Divided Fans

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's ill-fated relationship has a lot to do with her fans, so much so, that Swifties are divided in their opinions. Their short fling began after the Cruel Summer hitmaker parted ways with Joe Alwyn after six years together. The 1975 musician appeared on The Adam Friedland Show in January 2023 and sparked controversy with his remarks, alienating Swifties.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Healy shared a good laugh with the hosts, Friedland and Nick Mullen, as they pondered upon Ice Spice's ethnicity. The hosts referred to her as 'Inuit Spice Girl' and 'Chinese Chubby Lady'. The comments did not sit well with netizens online and they were quick to thrash him online. Interestingly, Ice Spice has had a friendly relationship with the Grammy-award-winning songstress.

The podcast was later pulled down by big platforms like Spotify and Apple, in light of the growing backlash. Healy has often faced criticism for his racist and misogynist statements. Months later, he apologized for the insensitive comments. As reported by Pitchfork, during a performance in April 2023, he stated, "I can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people. I don't want Ice Spice to think I'm a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I'm so sorry."

Meanwhile, Swifties came up with the hashtag #SpeakUpNow to get the Anti-Hero singer to weigh in on Healy's crude remarks. Several took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their disdain for her silence on the issue. "Taylor’s entire brand is not speaking. She has actively avoided commenting on so many political and human rights issues for literally ever…and this is the hill Swifties are willing to die on? Grow up. #SpeakUpNow," wrote a user, @_ketchumid_.

User @NoelleHannibal tweeted a video of herself lip-syncing to the lyrics of But Daddy I Love Him, and opined, "Taylor isn’t messing around. She is telling you exactly what she thinks of your ridiculous #speakupnow movement. Her personal life is none of your business." She points out that the lyrics go, "I'll tell you something right now. I'd rather burn my whole life down than listen to one more second of all this bitching and moaning. I'll tell you something about my good name. It's mine alone to disgrace. I don't cater to all these vipers dressed in empath's clothing."

When Swift announced a collaboration with Ice Spice later that year, in May 2023, netizens opined it was nothing but 'damage control'. "Not Taylor Swift teaming up with Ice Spice for a collab gotta get that damage control in for Matty Healy," wrote @emilyjslade. Despite Healy's heartfelt apology, fans continued to share their dislike for the musician. "GUYS MATTY HEALY GAVE ME LIGMA #SPEAKUPNOW," @badfriend75 tweeted.