Prince William Has No Plans of Mending Things With Harry Despite Public Birthday Wish: Source

Prince Harry recently celebrated his 40th birthday with family and friends in Montecito. But what shocked everyone was that King Charles and Prince William also wished him a happy birthday on their official social media accounts. This public gesture was quite a symbolic thing since Harry had not been on good terms with his father and brother for years. However, some sources have said that the birthday wish did not clear the existing feud between Harry and his family.

As reported by OK! Magazine, a source said, “The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan. He regards what Harry said in his book as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second. There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It’s not a priority.”

🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/sAlSiV9EaZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2024

Royal expert Michael Cole earlier noted that William's social media posts don't necessarily mean that everything is resolved between him and Harry. Cole said, "The big surprise of today is that the Prince and Princess of Wales added their birthday good wishes to those of Buckingham Palace. Now there's been none of that for at least two years. So what should we read into that? Well, I would say it is definitely not an olive branch." He stressed the fact that the royal siblings are still not on good terms, but the social media post for Harry's birthday was a good gesture by William and Kate Middleton during a rocky time. Harry and Meghan Markle have openly criticized royal life since they departed from the U.K.

To wish Harry, the Royal Family took to X and wrote, "🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" Reposting the post, William and Middleton's X account read, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” They also posted on Instagram.

These messages appear as Charles, amid his health struggles, is said to be seeking a reconnection with his younger son. As reported by She Knows, a source previously revealed, “Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return." The person added, "He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign.”

Meanwhile, talking about his 40th birthday, Harry earlier said, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40. Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.” He added, “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place. Bring on the next decade.”