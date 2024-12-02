Prince William Believes Harry Has Been 'Brainwashed', Royal Journalist Claims : "They Will Never..."

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for a long time. Harry's memoir Spare and several other public moments that revealed their tense relationship serve as proof of it. Although rumors circulated that they may reconcile, these hopes might be unrealistic. In his bombshell book, Endgame, Omid Scobie reveals that William thinks Harry has been brainwashed by what he refers to as a "therapist army." In his memoir Spare, Harry also shared that after the 2019 WellChild Awards, he argued with William, who said Harry needed help. When Harry mentioned he was already taking therapy, William wanted to accompany him to a session, thinking he was being brainwashed.

Prince William at The Savoy Hotel on November 27, 2024, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Tallis)

According to Endgame, William feels as if the Harry he once knew is gone, a source close to the Prince of Wales revealed. William reportedly struggles to reconcile with what he sees as Harry’s "oh-so-California" self-importance and public airing of grievances, which he believes blindsided the royal family, as reported by the Daily Express. Reflecting on the fallout from Spare, the source described William’s emotions as a turbulent mix of anger, betrayal, and sadness. As reported by The Mirror, William vehemently disregards many of Harry’s accusations, leaving their relationship more fractured than ever.

Of course Prince William isn’t interested in Harry’s ‘olive branch’. How many times does the press have to go over this!? Harry attacked Prince William’s wife and children, basically calling her a royal Stepford wife and stating he would do a better job as a father. He is… — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) November 17, 2024

The source reportedly shared with Scobie, "Harry, being a man who has stepped outside of the institution and sees things in a different light. They will never see eye to eye at this point. They're on completely opposite sides... that won't change." Scobie also suggests that William may have discreetly authorized leaks to the press targeting Harry. Tensions reportedly escalated further on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, with Scobie alleging that William ignored Harry’s messages, leaving him to scramble for a £30,000 private flight from Luton to Aberdeen. The author then claims that Kate Middleton’s interactions with Meghan Markle are said to have been scarce, with Middleton reportedly spending more time talking about Markle than with her directly.

Reports are that Prince William believes that Harry has been brainwashed by an army of therapists. That conclusion appears to be correct. — Richard Viest (@RViest) July 26, 2024

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that the book’s release last year might have slammed the door shut on any chance of reconciliation. She said, "The revelations in the new book Endgame with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted. The King will have been briefed as to some of its contents by his aides as that is their job to do so. But he will not read it, discuss it, or give any indication he has even heard of it." She added that if Harry and Markle had no involvement in the book, then Scobie owes them an apology—arguing that his work has done little to help them.

Meanwhile, for the first time in six years, William recently mentioned his brother Harry by name, which is a startling development on the difficult road to reconciliation, according to sources. The only time his estranged sibling was mentioned in the documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, William recalled how their late mother, Princess Diana, took them to a homeless shelter. According to Diana's close friend and writer Richard Kay, this gesture gives hope. As reported by the New York Post, Kay also thinks that there are indications Harry might be trying to patch things up, even though their relationship's future is still unclear.