Prince William and King Charles Tired of Being Portrayed as Villains by the Sussexes, Source Claims

Prince William and King Charles III are not on talking terms with the Sussexes currently, and there seems to be no reconciliation in sight. According to OK! Magazine, the monarch and the heir apparent are “sick of being portrayed as villains” by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. “Her own husband didn’t do enough! Harry keeps saying he wants to reconcile with his father and brother, but every time Meghan opens her mouth, she seems to make the rift between them worse,” a source revealed.

“Why drag up the past yet again and even hint that she has more details to share?” the source added. Royal expert, Christopher Andersen, noted that Harry has been missing from royal events. "The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there," Andersen said. "His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being."

The Duke had reportedly demanded an apology from the royals for their actions, however, they completely ignored his requests. UK Express claimed that after the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, the royals have maintained a dignified silence towards Harry's alleged allegations. Royal expert, Rebecca English, explained, "As regards the apology, what I think this boils down to is the Royal Family have called his bluff."

She added, "They haven't reacted to any of his demands or his threats, either publicly or privately, I mean they, pretty much, have ignored the fact that Spare had been published." English praised Prince William's and King Charles' decision to say nothing. "It's like [they] don't listen, don't make a fuss, don't give into it, just let it through [and] it'll blow away and harmony will restore itself." In January 2023, Harry shared insights into the relationships within the royal family in his biography, detailing also an alleged physical fight between him and his brother, Prince William, in 2019. The Prince of Wales reportedly branded the Duchess of Sussex as 'abrasive,' 'rude,' and 'difficult' during the ugly altercation.

OK! Magazine argues that for the Sussexes to patch things up, they will need to apologize instead. "Charles and William may be open to reconciliation, if for no other reason than to have two more people for official duties, especially in places no one else wants to go,” a source said. “But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”

The fact that Middleton and the King are both suffering cancer has left William without many senior royals, which is one of the reasons he might have peace talks with Harry. "The simplest way to get the protection he wants is to become a working member of the royal family again,” said the source. “They’re clearly not as welcome in the U.S. as they were back in 2020,” they added perhaps alluding to the discussions surrounding Harry's visa.