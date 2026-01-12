Prince Harry’s Former Lover Arrested For Leaving Mallorca Hotel Without Paying Bill

According to police sources in Mallorca, Spain, a former lover of Prince Harry got into a spot of trouble over the weekend.

Catherine Ommanney, a reality star, was arrested after hotel management reported her to the police for not paying her bill. The amount in question was €500 ($583) and she was held at the weekend on suspicion of fraud. Ommanney stood accused of leaving the three-star Playas del Rey Hotel in Santa Ponsa near Magaluf without settling the bill for a nine-day stay.

As noted by The Mirror, Catherine admitted having “passionate romps” with Prince Harry when he was 21 and she was 34, but this weekend, as confirmed by police sources, spent time before a judge in Palma de Mallorca and was released on bail pending an investigation,

According to the Mallorcan newspaper, Ultima Hora, Ommanney is an interior designer who was one of the five original main cast members in season 1 of Real Housewives of DC, and had reserved her hotel stay using a card “with no funds.” Ommanney was seen leaving a court cell, accompanied by a Civil Guard officer yesterday evening to head to a courtroom for a hearing behind closed doors.

Catherine opened up about her two-month fling with Prince Harry in November 2022, saying she had been with him after meeting him in a bar. Reportedly, she opened up as she didn’t think her short fling with him would feature in Harry’s memoir, Spare. “It was clear he wasn’t a virgin when we met. He was 21 and he was very sure of himself. He was a great kisser and obviously knew what he was doing,” she said.

“He lifted me off the floor in a way that no man has ever done to me before or since – and Harry knew how to treat a woman. He was very giving, very passionate, lovely and a total gentleman.”

“He was desperately searching for freedom and privacy… yet he’s completely turned the whole situation full circle.” Reality star Cat Ommanney says Prince Harry was a lot more camera-shy when they had a fling when he was 21.@catommanney | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/4WT7jKj4PF — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 13, 2022

At the time, Ommanney claimed she nicknamed Prince Harry “baby” as he had a habit of sucking on lollipops. She added, “I do believe he enjoyed my company because I’m a little bit older and wiser and not like the 20-year-olds or whatever he had been hanging out with.”

Catherine claimed she had the patience to listen to what Harry said and give him some advice on life. She noted that the young prince was surrounded by young women who would “throw themselves at him” and she believed he was seeking something “deeper and more meaningful with someone wiser.”

Ommanney added that she didn’t realize their age gap as it wasn’t important to her and she revealed that she was based in Mallorca at the time of their affair.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Mallorca Civil Guard confirmed yesterday morning: “A 53-year-old British woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of fraud after the representative of a hotel in Santa Ponsa reported her for allegedly leaving the establishment without paying her hotel bill.”

La Guardia Civil de Calvià ha detenido a Catherine Ommanney después de que no abonara más de 500 euros por nueve noches en un establecimiento https://t.co/uhVzzAdn4K pic.twitter.com/A1AqpFax6l — Ultima Hora Mallorca (@UHmallorca) January 12, 2026

On leaving the court, Ommanney reportedly said it was “bull—-” and that “the bill was paid.” Catherine added, “I have proof the bill was paid in full. It was a technical error on the hotel’s behalf and I will be seeking an apology through the justice system.”