‘Next to Go’ – Palace Insiders Claim Prince Harry’s Title Could Soon Be Stripped

Could Prince Harry soon follow in his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew’s footsteps and be stripped of his royal title? According to Page Six, palace insiders whisper that they “would not be surprised” if the Duke of Sussex is eventually stripped of royal status.

This bombshell comes as British MP Rachael Maskell revived her Removal of Titles Bill. The proposal would grant King Charles, and later Prince William, the power to strip hereditary titles. If it passes, William could officially de-duke his brother, Prince Harry!

A royal source told Page Six:

“If they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if (…) William does that (…) he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down and it’s always much more difficult when you are let down by somebody close to you.”

And that is code for the Sussexes!

After Prince Andrew became plain Andrew, observers are suggesting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan might be in line for the same treatment. https://t.co/msVKWOxN84 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 1, 2025

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has now passed the two-year mark, and there are no signs of healing. Sources close to the future king say that William was “furious” after the release of Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare, which aired a list of palace grievances in the open. The book accused William of physically attacking him during a confrontation and named Kate Middleton among those who allegedly made “racist” comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids.

Their distance is so great that William might not even invite Harry to his coronation, royal author and historian Hugo Vickers told Page Six. One palace insider told the outlet, “Harry must be quite scared,” of Maskell’s revived bill.

After all, Prince Andrew’s title was revoked by King Charles just days ago. After his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, he lost his titles and now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Before issuing royal warrants for demotion, King Charles reportedly worked carefully with attorneys and government representatives in person.

ALSO READ: Prince William’s ‘Ruthless’ Plan to Deal With Prince Andrew’s Scandal

So, could lightning strike twice? According to Vickers, William might theoretically take away Harry’s titles once he becomes king. He may have the option, but he doesn’t want to come across as spiteful. Plus, others insist William probably won’t act on it. “The titles (…) are irrelevant and meaningless at this point,” one told Page Six. “No one thinks [Harry and Meghan] are royal anyway.” Still, losing the Duke of Sussex title (which his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II bestowed in 2018) would be quite a fall from grace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, met with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the Project Healthy Minds summit in New York on World Mental Health Day. pic.twitter.com/6Ng5p7rhUQ — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) October 13, 2023

Prince Harry is now 41 years old and has publicly admitted that he doesn’t see himself back in the UK, even in the future. After a defeat over his security, he told the BBC, “I can’t see a world in which I’d bring my wife and children back.”

He also revealed that King Charles “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.” Insiders say Charles’ patience has worn thin, while William has all but closed the door. Then again, Prince Harry’s desire to reconcile was evident as he told the BBC, “There’s no point continuing to fight.” But that olive branch may already be up in smoke.

RELATED: Mutual Friend Hopes to Bring Prince William and Prince Harry Together by Naming Them Joint Godfathers