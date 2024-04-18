Prince Harry's Controversial Moment with Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has faced criticism online after a video surfaced showing him allegedly wiping his nose on his fingers and shirt. According to Express, In the video taken during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, Harry is standing beside Meghan Markle when he appears to use his fingers to wipe his face and nose before wiping them on his polo shirt. As mentioned by The Mirror, The couple attended the prestigious match with their friend Nachos Figueras, an Argentinian polo player, as Harry documented his behind-the-scenes experience of polo for Netflix.

However, it's another clip from the same event that is currently causing a stir as his 'nose wiping' action has been widely shared on social media. The video, which has been circulating on Twitter, has prompted criticism of the Duke's behavior. "That nose rubbing/wiping it on your hand is so gross". Another responded: "I would almost let the nose wipe go, as it is super high pollen season in Florida. But he wipes his hand on his shirt, his pants, and the guy to his rights shirt. There are camera crews everywhere, ask for a tissue man, or use the long draping tails of the big bow on Meg’s dress." A third shared: "He missed out on all the etiquette classes in the palace."

Charming. Wipes his nose on the back of his hand. Yuk! — maggieewing (@maggieewing52) April 16, 2024

Harry and Meghan are thinking about if she should join him when he goes back to the UK next month. He's got stuff planned there but she hasn't been around much lately. Even though part of her misses some things about living there, it's not enough to make her want to move back full time. When Harrys getting ready for a trip they talk about what makes sense for their family and how they want to handle things now that he's living between two continents.

However, this sentiment is not strong enough to compel her to make a permanent return. In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, royal author and expert Tom Quinn shared his insights: "It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the UK – she has already publicly stated that she will not return to the UK, and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain."

He added: "On the other hand, we should always remember that phrase - ‘never say never,’ because it will come back to haunt you when you change your mind, especially if you are a public figure like Meghan. A friend of the couple – one of Meghan’s few aristocratic friends from her time in the UK - told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals."