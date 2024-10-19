Prince Harry Wanted to Leave Royal Life Long Ago But Stayed Back Just for One Person

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked everyone in January 2020 when they revealed their intention to step aside from their major royal duties. However, now it's been revealed that Prince Harry's decision to leave The Firm wasn't made overnight; rather, it had been brewing for years. In a 2017 interview, Harry recalled the time when he desired an ordinary life. Yet in the end, he decided to stay due to his loyalty to Queen Elizabeth, his late grandmother.

Prince Harry walks in the paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of the US at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Image Source: Kym Illman/ Getty Images)

As reported by the Mirror, Harry said "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up. I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself." During that same interview, Harry shared his aspirations for himself and his children, envisioning a future with normalcy. He said, "I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too." A royal author, Omid Scobie, also claimed that Markle never wished to return to the UK. According to Scobie's 2023 book Endgame, Meghan Markle never felt at home in England.

The controversial author claimed that Markle's decision to skip King Charles' Coronation came from her unwillingness to re-enter the "soap opera" of royal life. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace issued an official statement about Markle and Harry's exit on February 18, 2021. They wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family." In January 2020, Harry spoke to his father, Charles, brother, Prince William, and the Queen at Sandringham to discuss his and Markle's decision to leave the UK. After their discussion, the Queen made an unusual and very personal statement.

In her statement, the Queen expressed her full support for Harry and Markle's wish to grow as a young family, emphasizing that both she and the royal family were standing by their decision. As reported by People Magazine, she added, "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family." It was later announced that March 31, 2020, would officially be the last day of Harry and Markle's roles as the senior royals.

Going forward, the couple made headlines when they opened up about their lives as working royals in their Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, and in a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview with Winfrey, Markle disclosed that she was told to keep quiet about her and Harry's relationship by the royal family, which completely silenced her. In a shocking revelation, she also revealed that there were private talks in the palace about Prince Archie's potential skin tone before his birth. Several other shocking details came to light after these revelations.