Prince Harry 'Waiting to Publish' Sequel to 'Spare' After King Charles' Passing

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has been at the center of controversies, ushering record-breaking sales. Each chapter retraces a particular moment of Harry's life, offering shocking confessions. Published in January 2023, it offers fresh insights into the functioning of the British monarchy including conversations that followed Prince Philip's death and those that prequel Prince Archie's birth. Despite the work straining his already sour relations with his family, recent reports from OK! magazine reveal that Harry is working on a sequel, which will be released after the death of his father King Charles III.

A royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, recently shared on her podcast Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, "I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away...I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after Queen Elizabeth II died." As reported by the New York Post, the critic added, "Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm's length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?"

Multiple reports indicate that William has chosen to completely cut off all communication with his younger brother. Royal commentator, Ingrid Seward, said, "William is sensitive. He likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."

Royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, also commented on their enduring rift. He opined, "You never know what may happen. I think it's abundantly clear that any rift is undesirable, and when individuals are ill who are involved in it, it makes it even more undesirable." Meanwhile, Harry reportedly received a warning last month that releasing another book would further diminish any prospects of reconciling with his estranged family in the future.

However, royal commentator, Jennie Bond, argued, “I can’t imagine that Harry would contemplate a follow-up to ‘Spare.'” She reasoned, “He has indicated that he wants to move on. He has said his piece, vented his anger, and faced the consequences. If he did go there, then I am sure the response would be a continued dignified silence and a resounding crash as the palace doors slam on any hope of future reconciliation."

Bond instead urges that should Harry release a second book, it would probably focus on his involvement with the Invictus Games or the joys of parenthood, according to the New York Post. The rumors of a second book come as Harry had himself once admitted, "The first draft was different...It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”