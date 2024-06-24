Meghan Markle & Harry Deny Responsibility for Rift with William & Kate Despite Criticizing Royals

The rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the British royal family shows no signs of healing. As Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 21, 2024, his estranged brother was noticeably silent. An insider close to Harry and Markle spoke out about the ongoing tensions. They said it's unfair to put all the blame on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for fixing things. "Relationships are reciprocal," the source noted. "It would not be entirely fair to place the sole responsibility of mending the relationship on The Duke and Duchess."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool

This comes despite Harry and Markle's history of criticizing the royals. Their 2021 Oprah interview made explosive claims about racism within the family. Harry's 2023 memoir Spare also included damaging allegations, like William physically attacking him. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the situation. He suggested a public show of support from Harry and Markle could help heal the divide. But he acknowledged that the deep mistrust on both sides makes reconciliation difficult.

Prince Harry's tactics of getting King Charles, William's attention backfire



Prince Harry is fighting to bear the pressure of disapproval from his royal family now. After he... — Felicity Fabian (@FabianFeli22283) June 22, 2024

"Harry and Meghan were deeply unhappy as senior working members of the royal family," Fitzwilliams explained. "He believed they were due an apology for the way Meghan, in particular, was treated." The expert noted that Harry and Markle aren't currently attacking the royals, as per The Sun. This could create an opening for making amends. But he also highlighted the severe damage already done by their past actions. "Of course William was enraged," Fitzwilliams said. "They made the Queen's last years very difficult. The King evicted them from Frogmore." Still, Fitzwilliams holds out hope that time could heal the wounds. He pointed out that serious illness can sometimes change family dynamics.

William will never be Prince Harry and he suffers from a serious inferior complex because of that. — SunLady🇿🇦 (@SonDromer) June 22, 2024

Both King Charles and Kate Middleton were recently diagnosed with cancer. The birthday celebrations come amid ongoing health concerns for the royals. Kate has been receiving chemotherapy since February for an undisclosed form of cancer. She made her first public appearance in months at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15. King Charles also revealed his own cancer diagnosis in February, following prostate surgery. These health challenges have put added strain on the family during an already tense time.

What a happy birthday indeed for Prince William. The joy in their faces, especially Lottie! Now those are smiles of Swifties right there. Taylor is a confirmed Team Wales! ❤️❤️❤️ #LondonTSTheErastour https://t.co/Rs10GLUchS — 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chadasianwife) June 22, 2024

The rift dates back to "Megxit" in 2020, when Harry and Markle stepped down as working royals and moved to California, as per The Royal Observer. They said they wanted more privacy and independence to raise their son, Archie. Since then, the couple has made numerous allegations against the royal family through interviews and Harry's book. This has severely damaged their relationship with William, Middleton, and other senior royals.

Fitzwilliams questioned what the future holds for Harry and Markle's relationship with the monarchy. He noted that King Charles and Prince William seem united in their approach to the Sussexes for now. "The point is how the Sussexes want to deal with the Royal Family," the expert said. "In the weeks and months to come we will see, and we will monitor, because what future have they got? What do they want to do?"