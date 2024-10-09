Prince Harry Sent a Deliberate Message to Dad Charles With Recent Solo Trips: King's Butler

Prince Harry may have sent a secret message to his father, King Charles III, during his recent solo appearances, as claimed by Charles' former butler, the Mirror reported. The Duke of Sussex attended various events in New York, London, and Southern Africa, for charitable causes, but it was his brief stop at the British capital that sparked curiosity about whether he might reconnect with his estranged father. While that didn't happen as the monarch remained in Scotland at the time, the royal butler argued Harry subtly acknowledged his father through his charitable work.

Ex-staff Grant Harrold shared, "Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that. This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it's definitely a tribute to her. But he's also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father's heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too."

Harrold, who worked as Charles' personal butler between 2004 and 2011 and attended both the King’s and Harry’s weddings, added that the Duke 'loves and respects Charles' and admires him greatly. “I think he’s wanted to go out there and give a nod of support to his dad, and maybe he’ll hope that Charles will see this and get behind him,” Grant opined.

Harry's relationship with his father and brother, Prince William, has been rather rocky since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. The King hasn't had an in-person meeting with his son since his cancer diagnosis announcement in February when Harry paid a brief visit to the UK.

What's interesting is that Prince Harry has made multiple trips to the UK this year, including one in August for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, husband of Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. Despite William also being present, Harry did not meet with his father, and the two brothers reportedly did not speak. Earlier, in May, Harry returned to the UK also for the 10th-anniversary service of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The younger prince's most recent trip to the country was on September 30 to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony, but he had 'no plans' to meet his father or brother during the visit, a source told People. Though the chances of a reconciliation anytime soon look bleak, the former royal butler seems confident it will happen. “Harry is attached to LA because it’s a different way of life and Americans have a real fondness for Brits,” Grant opined. “But home is where the heart is, and I think he will slowly make a return to the U.K. to work, possibly stay, and hopefully rebuild things with his family," he concluded.