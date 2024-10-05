Kate Middleton ‘Saved’ Prince William and Dedicated Her Life to His Happiness, Royal Expert Claims

One could call the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton a modern-day fairytale. What started as a picture-perfect wedding eventually grew into the ideal family of five, who consistently show support for one another. A royal expert has now said that the Princess of Wales has always devoted herself to making sure William was happy. She reportedly rescued him from the emotional scars of his childhood. Royal biographer Angela Levin spoke about this on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

As reported by the Mirror, Levin said, "I think that Kate has helped save William. I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young and I think he was in a very difficult place." She also said that Middleton had supported William in his royal duties and helped him figure out his identity. She said, "She has really encouraged him. Her whole life is to make him happy, I think. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going to cut ribbons."

“Wise men say, only fools rush in” William and Kate, took their time to build a strong foundation and they’re 20 years strong. Prince William learned from past mistakes and built a great life and future with The Princess of Wales 🥺❤️#LoveWins#PrinceWilliam #PrincessCatherine pic.twitter.com/ejsrLiPMuk — The Prince (@freedom_007__) September 20, 2024

"I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and being a dad," the Royal expert added. Another royal commentator and biographer once shared that William has grown close to Middleton’s parents, almost like an adopted son. Back in their famous 2010 engagement interview with Tom Brady of ITV News, we learned a lot more about their relationship. During the interview, William said, "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while."

“When I first met Kate I knew there was something very special about her.. We ended up being friends for a while & that just sort of was a good foundation.. I do generally believe now that being friends is a massive advantage. And It just went from there." - Prince William pic.twitter.com/HXukXWigrs — 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chadasianwife) June 30, 2023

It turns out that the strong friendship they built is what made their relationship so strong. William added, "That was a good sort of foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage." Though they dated throughout most of college, they took a break after graduating to focus on themselves. Speaking of this, Middleton said, "I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person." As reported by People Magazine, she added, "You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized."

"I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger — and I really valued that time for me, as well," she continued. Middleton's iconic moment on the runway during a charity fashion show in 2002 was when their romance began. To watch the show, William secured a front-row seat. A close friend of the couple once claimed that their relationship is based on an old-fashioned approach. The friend said, "They look after each other but in different ways." In 2012, another source said, "[Kate] brings a sense of ordinariness that William has always craved."