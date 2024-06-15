Prince Harry Reveals Prince William 'Hit Him' During Their Exit Talks From Royal Family

The relationship between Prince Harry and his elder brother, Prince William is getting worse as conflicts constantly emerge between the two royal brothers. For instance, recalling a bad experience from 2022, Harry spoke about an aggressive scenario in which William allegedly “screamed and shouted” at him.

Harry described the incident as a “terrifying” one for him. This was highlighted in one of the episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries. The verbal fight reportedly took place when the brothers and other members of the royal family met at Sandringham, as reported by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Harry said, "I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options – one being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen." However, Harry asserts that William had a negative reaction to the proposal of the Sussexes to maintain a part-time royal role.

Harry said, “It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true."

He further said, “And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in. But you have to understand that, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution.”

Prince Harry also discussed the results of the meeting, revealing that the Queen followed advice from her staff, according to Cosmopolitan. He said, "People around her are telling her, 'By the way, that proposal, or these two doing X, Y, Z is going to be seen as an attack on the institution'."

Harry added, "The meeting finished without any solidified action plan. I think from their perspective, they had to believe that it was more about us, and maybe the issues that we had, as opposed to their partner, the media, and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us. They saw what they wanted to see."

While filming the documentary, Harry also spoke about his broken relationship with William. He said: “I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side."

Harry claims Prince William 'screamed and shouted' at him in front of their grandmother 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1OXjxwcNZP — The Chronicle (@ChronicleLive) December 15, 2022

He added, “And I get, part of that I get. I understand right? That’s his inheritance, so to some extent it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.” Harry also mentioned a joint statement that claimed William forced him out of the Royal family.

He said, “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name on a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”