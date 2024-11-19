Prince Harry Was Once Reportedly Ready to Leave U.S. and Meghan Markle: "He’s Not Happy"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life of glitz and glamor in the U.S. may have once been coming to an end, especially if certain reports were to be believed. Apparently, Harry, once drawn to the promise of a fresh start in California, was ready to ditch his American dream and return to England, without his wife. Sources close to the royal revealed that Harry was feeling homesick, frustrated, and eager to reconnect with his old life and former friends. According to insiders, "There's clearly trouble in their California paradise. If things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?"

As per Radar Online, the cracks in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship seemed to be deepening. Harry’s growing unhappiness, combined with their plummeting popularity in both the U.K. and the U.S., led to rumors of a potential split and a looming custody battle over their two children. A source remarked, "Obviously he's not happy. His wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low in Britain and in the U.S., [sic] where A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England, could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war."

While Harry was allegedly craving a return to his roots, Markle, who is deeply invested in her life in the U.S., had no intention of following suit, as reported by Geo TV. An insider revealed, "She is determined to become an international superstar, and I can't imagine her ever willingly returning to Harry's hated homeland."

‘My interpretation of is this is that things haven’t quite worked out as he planned in Montecito and so Harry’s having second thoughts and wanting to reboot his career…’



Camilla Tominey reacts to reports Prince Harry is pining over his old royal life. pic.twitter.com/SZmxPk7DDq — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 1, 2024

The couple’s strained relationship was further highlighted by Harry’s somewhat recent solo trip to England. A source argued, "Harry's trip was his first step in mending bridges, especially with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles… But some confidants with inside palace knowledge believe the prince has realized most of everything is Meghan's fault."

Rumors of Harry’s discontent are not new. Many believe he has struggled to find his footing in the U.S. An informant spilled, "He's become Meghan's ambitious plus-one, trotted out only for camera-ready face time. Almost nothing they've tried has succeeded financially – apart from blasting Harry's family with outrageous accusations of racism, cruelty, and violence in his book, Spare, TV interviews, and a Netflix documentary series. He's apparently sick of being overshadowed and seen as Meghan's personal lap dog."

While Harry may wish for reconciliation, particularly with his father, King Charles III, it's unlikely that Prince William and Kate Middleton are open to welcoming him back into the fold. Another source opined, "It's like he's the spare to Meghan like he was the spare heir to the throne behind his brother, William. I'm told he has few friends and feels isolated in their Montecito mansion. It shouldn't be a surprise he's plotting a secret return to England. After all the vile attacks Harry leveled on them and the family, they can never be trusted…”

