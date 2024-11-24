Prince Harry Once Had To Give Away a $63,000 Royal Gift Because Meghan Markle Didn't Approve

Prince Harry made a significant decision to part with a much-loved possession after his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018. The move reportedly stemmed from his wife’s disapproval of hunting, a passion Harry had enjoyed for years before their union. The cherished gift in question was a pair of handmade hunting rifles, valued at £50,000, which Harry sold in a private deal in 2020.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024, in Cartagena, Colombia. (Image Source: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)

The rifles were crafted by James Purdey & Sons, a company famous for producing custom-made sporting firearms since 1814. According to a source, the new owner wasn’t aware of the royal connection at first but was pleased when he found out, as reported by Irish Star. “He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out,” the insider said.

Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Africa to Host U.S. Officials Touring Wildlife Areas pic.twitter.com/VgFfJNdjts — People (@people) August 18, 2022

Harry’s decision to sell the rifles came as he stepped away from hunting, his views on the sport having changed after his marriage. Reports suggested that Markle’s stance against hunting played a role in his decision. Dr. Jane Goodall, a primatologist and friend of the couple, spoke about the shift in 2020. In an interview with Radio Times, she was questioned about whether Harry and Prince William could be considered champions of the natural world, as reported by the Mirror.

Today Prince Harry has seen first-hand the devastating effects of poaching @SANParksKNP #RoyalVisitSA pic.twitter.com/sHcdkEnRnn — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 2, 2015

She said, "Yes – except they hunt and shoot...But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him." When discussing Harry's ongoing conservation work, she said, "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch." Goodall also observed, "I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

Prince Harry joined a @RhinosBotswana operation last September to help fit electronic tracking devices to critically endangered black rhinos pic.twitter.com/BmJKMugGdf — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 19, 2017

Before Harry quit hunting, he and William reportedly went on several hunting expeditions. According to Mint, in 2014, Harry joined William on a hunting trip in Spain, targeting deer and wild boar. This outing reportedly occurred just one day before the Prince of Wales made a prominent appeal against illegal wildlife hunting. That same year, a decade-old photograph of Harry emerged, showing him crouched over a water buffalo he had killed during a 2004 hunting trip in South America.

The sale of the rifles happened before Harry and Markle left the UK for Canada and eventually settled in Montecito, California. The new owner of the riffles reportedly told friends he was 'very pleased with them' but didn’t want to boast about their origins. Over the years, Harry has shown a deep commitment to wildlife conservation. He has been involved in numerous efforts to protect endangered species and fight illegal poaching, particularly in Africa. In September 2024, during New York Climate Week, he participated in a panel discussion hosted by African Parks, a conservation organization he has been involved with since 2016.