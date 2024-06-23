Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Advised to Stop Profiting from Their Royal Connections

After their surprising decision to step down from their royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained their distance from the royal family. Since then, their relationship with the royals has seen many highs and lows. Recently, Royal correspondent Russell Myers claimed that Harry and Markle were advised to stop exploiting their royal connections for financial gain if they hoped to be accepted back into the royal circle, as reported by the Mirror. The couple has since achieved financial independence following their departure from royal duties.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Karwai Tang

Despite this, they have continued to profit from their royal connections. Discussing the royal family has proven to be a lucrative topic for Harry and Markle. However, they are now being advised to reconsider profiting from their family ties. During an interview with Sky News Australia, Myers said, “Members from the Royal Family have told Harry, if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them. They can’t go about making money off their associations with the Royal Family."

He added, "They’re going to [have to] sort of realize, if they’re going to have a relationship with the rest of the royal family, they can’t go about trashing them.” Myers continued, “Hopefully, they’ll see that the Royal Family is very united without them, and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes." In other news, reports surfaced last week stating that King Charles had asked his estranged son to stop spreading private details about the royal family's personal life.

Yeah right! it's the only thing they have left that gives them relevancy.

Who are they without the royal family connection? — StephBouche (@StephBouche123) June 20, 2024

As reported by InStyle, royal expert Tom Quinn said, “Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble." Quinn suggested that if Harry continues to defy these requests, it could be the final warning for Charles and the rest of the royal family. He said, “Everyone knows that when a King asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey." Moving ahead, Quinn said, “Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family."

Royal gossiper more like. Why do they still talk about them returning when it’s been over 4 years?! They’re not coming back! — Kimi D (@KimiSoKool) June 18, 2024

He added, "He has had just one aim—to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends. Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work. Complaining publicly just makes things worse and, in Harry’s case, that means more and more ties to his past being severed.” Speaking about Harry and Markle, another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams said, "I think when it comes to military matters Harry has always taken an interest, I think that he does unquestionably view the way the break has occurred with the Royal Family. Which, as I say in my opinion, is the fault of the Sussexes."