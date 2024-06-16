Prince Harry Once Confronted David Beckham Over Leaking Stories About His Then-Fiancé Meghan Markle

A seemingly good friendship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Victoria, and David Beckham turned rocky when the Duke of Sussex feared the Spice Girls alum might be leaking stories about Markle and confronted David about it. The Sun confirmed a report in December 2017 that Harry contacted his good pal David and the ex-footballer was "mortified."

The beef began around December 2017 when Posh Spice gave the Duchess "girly" advice. She suggested the Suits star facialists, hairdressers, and stylists to consider ahead of her move to London. A source revealed, "Victoria and Meghan hit it off from the off, and as two high profile women in showbusiness, were in regular contact at the start of Meg's relationship with Harry."

However, the details Victoria shared with Markle privately appeared on social media later on. This alarmed Harry because he had been fiercely protective of Meghan. The source said, "When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips but not long after, some of these emerged in print and Meghan was furious."

And they doubted Victoria. "Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it." Since Harry shared a good camaraderie with David, he directly confronted him about the leaks.

"Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David," added the insider. "Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified." Although they both handled the matter maturely, the relationship didn't remain as in the past, and the awkwardness remained to date.

"He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while. It later turned out [that] the leak probably came from a beauty salon. Afterward, they got things back on track," but the source clarified, "it took a few months."

A stable friendship between the foursome succumbed to allegations, and as of June 2024, the "strained" bond is still the same. Although none spoke about the feud in the media, the distance itself is self-explanatory. Before the exiled royals accused Beckhams of leaking material, they were frequently spotted together.

Beckhams attended the Sussexes wedding in 2018. Journalist Angela Levin told GB News on June 4, 2024, "Let me tell you one thing about Victoria, Prince Harry met her just after his mother died. His father had to go to South Africa, and they were with the Spice Girls. He said to me when I was interviewing him that it was the best day of his life," per OK! Magazine.

Meanwhile, Levin noted that King Charles is extremely fond of the former athlete. "King Charles loves him, they've got lots in common now. They both love having bees and making their own honey. And David's moved very close to Highgrove, where the King lives, so it's very easy to talk about." So, will the Sussexes reunite with Beckhams once again? Not anytime soon, it seems.