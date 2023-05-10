'King Richard' Williams Reunites With Ex-wife Lakeisha, Who He Once Accused of 'Stealing' His $1.4M Home

"King Richard" Williams has reunited with his estranged ex-wife, Lakeisha Williams, who he once accused of "stealing" his $1.4m home. The US Sun reports that the ex-couple, who is embroiled in a legal battle for six years, has been recently spotted together on a family outing with their 10-year-old son, Dylan.

This comes while Lakeisha has been accused of elder abuse. The 44-year-old ex-Miami club dancer admitted to faking Richard's signature on the title deeds of his four-bed pad in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, so that she could own it outright.

Meanwhile, Richard’s son Chavoita Lesane has vowed to file an elder abuse lawsuit against Lakeisha. "There are so many things that she stole or forged documents for him. That's considered elder abuse. We're just putting all of it together, it's a lot. This whole situation has been frustrating" he said.

After forging her way into the $1.4 million home, Lakeisha then took out a home loan against the property for $279,000 with "hard lender" David Simon. She then failed to pay off the debt, which now stands at $623,000, including attorney fees and interest.

Chavoita alleges that the "home theft" wasn't the only fraud Lakeisha committed. He has also accused her of stealing his father's vehicles and cashing out HIS social security checks. This behavior eventually led Lakeisha on the verge of losing the home while trying to pay off Simon's debt and it's only by repeatedly filing Chapter 13 bankruptcy that the foreclosure on the million-dollar property has been stalled.

Chavoita revealed, "I can't remember how long it was into the relationship [with] my dad starting to have financial headaches, like, 'What's going on with my social security checks?' Lakeisha took the Mercedes, she took the bus, she took the money, what else was it? The motorcycle."

Image Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, photos have emerged that suggest the ex-couple have been meeting again, dated a month back. The pictures showcase Richard and Lakeisha on an outing with their son Dylan. Richard is seen driving the car while their son is seated in the back with an unknown child. The picture is captioned by Lakeisha as "The Williams."

In another photo, the ex-pair is seen standing arm-in-arm with Lakeisha captioning the post: "Who God blessed, let no man curse," over the Peaches & Herb song "Reunited." Many of the ex-couple's friends instantly commented on the post, with one saying, "All relationships have their trials and errors, and if the relationship is meant to correct its errors and love each other deeper than the trial, it will prosper."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Paul Gilham

Chavoita alleges that though the ex-pair is "back on better terms," they are not romantically reunited "to his knowledge," despite the recent photos. He also mentioned that Lakeisha is now living in a small guest house on the grounds of Richard's former home. "As far as I know, Lakeisha is living in what we call the 'dog house' next to the main house now. My dad converted a clubhouse into a small studio and I have been told she's living there with Betty. They are just playing games." Richard's son said.