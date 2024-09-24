Prince Harry Makes Emotional Confession About Mum Princess Diana at Recent NYC Event

Prince Harry is currently in New York with a schedule full of events to attend. On his first day in the city, he honored his late mother, Princess Diana, at a panel for The Diana Award—a charity established after her tragic death in 1997. Harry had a deep connection with his mother. Recently he had a conversation with Dr. Ojo and two Diana Award recipients, Christina Williams, and Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, and made an emotional confession.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Diego Cuevas

The Duke asked the two winners what concerns them most about the world today and what holds young people back from reaching their full potential, according to the Mirror. Willams answered, "Scared children cannot dream, Prince Harry." In response, Harry spoke about mental health and argued, "It affects every single one of us, from the top to bottom, from the youngest to the oldest. And I think you guys are you’re leading the charge in hopefully being able to break down the stigma to be able to continue these conversations."

The Prince shared that his mother would be proud of both the award and the two winners, who highlighted the challenges young people face today. He added, "I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, not just you, but all of the winners, and, Tessy – you’ve been in this for a very long time so thank you for that as well. But the way that you do it, your activism, your compassion, those two things are so true to how my mom led her life and what she believed in. And the way that you do it is incredible. So thank you."

He added, "Surely one of the solutions here is for governments to implement, or at least find people young people like yourselves, and bring them into decision-making, policy-making situations before the problems exist." Dr Ojo chimed, “I think what we wanted him to bring was that same energy and really highlight why it’s important that we don’t sleepwalk into this crisis that we currently have, and that, actually, we’re going to shift the dial. Young people and young voices had to be at the center of it."

Dr. Tessy Ojo, CEO of @DianaAward speaks with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex at the 2024 Concordia Summit about the mental health crisis: "We want young people to be at the center of tackling this issue." ✨#Concordia24 #UNGA pic.twitter.com/Tfe28Rbv2S — Global Impact (@charitydotorg) September 23, 2024

As reported by People, she added, "And I think the power of someone like him [Harry] is how they can amplify the voices of young people, and that’s what we saw happen today.” The Diana Award was launched based on the late princess' belief that the youth plays a major role in transforming the world. It aims to empower them by helping them find their potential and providing opportunities. It recently launched the Decade of Youth Wellbeing, which is a plan to bring young people together and use their power for a better future.