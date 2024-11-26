Prince Harry Kept a Weird Item That Belonged To Diana, Saying It Helped Meghan Markle Get Pregnant

In a touching revelation from his memoir Spare, Prince Harry shared an intimate connection between his late mother, Princess Diana, and the conception of his first child. The Duke of Sussex believes a box containing his mother's hair, kept close to his bedside, brought luck when he and Meghan Markle were trying to conceive. Harry painted this very intimate moment in his Nottingham Cottage room.

"I only kept a few things there, among them the blue box with my mother's hair," Harry wrote in his characteristically candid style. Markle placed two pregnancy tests on his bedside table while he was asleep, and the fact that they were near Diana's memento suggested that it wasn't a coincidence. In a moment of hopeful contemplation, Harry remembered thinking, "Right, good. Let's see what Mummy can do with this situation." The tests proved positive and led to an emotional celebration between the couple. "Thank you, Mummy," Harry reflected, feeling his mother's spiritual presence in this life-changing moment, as per the Daily Mail.

The path to parenthood wasn't without its whimsical moments for the younger royals. During a visit to Scotland's Castle of Mey, the couple experienced what Harry describes as another 'good omen.' A group of seals they saw while walking on the beach appeared to click with Markle for some reason. Harry recalls his wife's magical interaction with the creatures, writing, "She really is magic, I thought. Even the seals know it." The entire seal situation became quite amusing when Harry, captivated by the moment, simply undressed and dove straight into the Scottish waters. This spontaneous celebration was later tempered by a chef's warning about the waters being 'teeming with killer whales.' Yet, Harry chose to see it as a 'lovely fairytale,' refusing to let practicality diminish the magic of the moment.

Since it all took place in the summer of 2018, only a few months before the couple announced their pregnancy, the timing seemed rather significant. During Princess Eugenie's wedding celebrations, they made the decision to inform their family, beginning with then-Prince Charles, who received the news in his Windsor office. Harry fondly remembers his father's 'wide smile' upon learning he would become a grandfather again.

The couple’s journey to becoming parents started in May 2019 when they had Archie and then in June 2021, they welcomed their daughter Lilibet. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Markle went through a tough time with a miscarriage in July 2020, which she bravely opened up about in a New York Times article. Now living in a $14.65 million home in Montecito, they’re building their own version of family life away from royal duties. Their pregnancy announcements show just how much they’ve changed, from formal palace statements to sweet, personal photos taken in their California garden.