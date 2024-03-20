Prince Harry Is Unhappy With Father King Charles’ For Leaving Him Out of His Succession Plans

Following his cancer diagnosis last month, it is being said that King Charles has begun preparing his succession plan. Prince Harry is not being included in talks about succession because the royal family no longer has faith in him. According to royal biographer Tom Quinn, the King's succession plan has been accelerated by five years, and Harry may not be pleased that he was excluded.

WORRIEDPrince William in panic amid King Charles secret succession Plans in the works pic.twitter.com/VAHrUkjo08 — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) March 3, 2024

Quinn recently revealed to The Mirror, "Because King Charles has cancer, succession planning is taking place right now – at least five years earlier than originally envisaged and it is focused on getting William and Kate up to speed. No one is taking seriously, yet, the idea that William might not be able to take over because William being out of the picture is the nightmare scenario that nobody wants to contemplate."

It happens just a few days after it was said that Prince William had prevented his younger brother from ever joining the royal family, even though Harry had supposedly shown enthusiasm in taking on certain royal responsibilities again. Although Charles has been recovering from cancer in London and taking time off to relax in Sandringham, he has continued to do private royal tasks whenever he can.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Luke MacGregor

Also, Quinn thinks Princess Kate Middleton wouldn't obstruct Harry if he were left in control. Concerning Harry's emotions on the succession preparations, Quinn added, "Harry hates the fact that he is being left completely out of the succession planning, but he has only himself to blame. His choices illustrate perfectly the old adage - beware you get what you wish for.

Harry wanted his freedom and he has it, but there is a price to pay and he is paying it." William and his father seem to have similar views on Harry's return to the royal family, as sources close to the monarch said that he is 'firmly of the opinion' that Harry cannot rejoin the Firm as an employee. One source spilled to The Daily Mail, "Have the king and Harry been speaking? Yes. Does this mean a return to the fold even on a temporary basis? No."

King Charles' succession plans in motion and Prince Harry won't be trusted, says expert



Prince William is said to be 'at the heart' of King Charles' succession planning, but Prince Harry is 'not trusted' after issuing several attacks against the Royal Family — Blackshine sunny (@Blackshine94884) February 23, 2024

It's quite likely, Quinn remarked, that Harry would be asked to assist. The expert clarified, "It is certainly possible constitutionally that Harry would be called upon to be regent in the unlikely event of both Charles and William being out of the picture. The last time Britain had a Regent in the early 19th century we had someone who was an absolute rogue; someone who makes Harry look like one of the good guys.

Also, within limits, the constitution takes no account of individual popularity or family rows." As per the royal expert, Harry would certainly not be overlooked if the need for a regent arose. However, in this situation, Meghan Markle will not be given the position of the Queen and she will only be the Regent's wife.