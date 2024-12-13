Prince Harry Inviting One Royal Member For Christmas Could Make King Charles Very Uncomfortable

With Christmas just around the corner, the royal family is gearing up for the holiday season. Across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also busy prepping and have reportedly extended a holiday invitation to a royal family member, creating potential tension with King Charles III. According to insiders, Harry and Markle have invited Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two children, August and Ernest, to spend the holidays at their Montecito home in California.

A source told the Express that this invitation puts Eugenie in a 'very difficult position,' as she has also been invited to the royal family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham. The source added that while Eugenie values her relationship with Harry, she is "mindful of how that relationship could affect her standing with the rest of her family." Eugenie’s close friendship with Harry has been a source of contention within the royal family. She remains one of the few royals to have maintained a strong relationship with the Sussexes following their departure from royal life in 2020.

According to the New York Post, Eugenie is also the only family member known to have visited Harry and Markle at their California home, a connection prominently featured in the couple’s 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Insiders indicate that both Harry and Eugenie are keen for their children to develop close family connections. "It would be so nice for the children [Archie and Lilibet] to spend time with their cousins," an insider said. However, the idea of traveling overseas for the holidays remains a challenge. Some reports suggest that Eugenie could spend Christmas with the royal family and then visit the Sussexes around New Year's.

Complicating matters further are ongoing tensions between Eugenie’s immediate family and Charles. The York sisters, Eugenie and Beatrice, are reportedly unhappy with the King’s handling of their father, Prince Andrew's future at the Royal Lodge. According to GB News, an informant said, "Beatrice and Eugenie are rallying around to help support their father." Royal Lodge is viewed as a York family problem, not just an Andrew problem, and the whole family is chipping in, including Sarah."

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have been notably absent from royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. This year too, they are reportedly planning a quiet Christmas in California with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. While Harry and Markle have opted to spend Christmas away from royal traditions, they have received an alternative invitation to Althorp House, the childhood home of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. However, security concerns reportedly led the Sussexes to decline the offer, highlighting the challenges they continue to face after losing their taxpayer-funded protection.