Insider Reveals One Royal Family Member Who Won’t Forgive Prince Harry—And It’s Not Prince William

Prince Harry's choices, particularly his controversial statements about the royal family in his memoir Spare, might have been quite different if he had anticipated the impact on his relationships with them. The unwillingness of some palace members to forgive Harry is a major obstacle for him in the process of mending relations with the royal family years later. An insider now revealed that Queen Camilla remains steadfast in her refusal to forgive Harry, even though his father, King Charles, and older brother, Prince William, may be open to reconciliation.

Prince Harry walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on September 14, 2022, in London, UK. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby)

Speaking of this, an insider recently said, "Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit. She doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy," as reported by the Daily Express. According to the insider, Camilla also called Harry a "wolf in sheep's clothing," claiming that he causes tension and chaos in situations. The person added, "It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole. If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."

“She was the villain. She was the third person in the marriage , she needed to rehabilitate her image.” Prince Harry on Camilla Parker Bowles. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/SYPtgIYhlP — destiny of house velaryon (@destinyvelaryon) May 6, 2023

In his controversial memoir, which was published in January last year, Harry called Camilla a "wicked stepmother," implying that she had hidden agendas to uphold her public image. He further claimed that he urged his dad not to marry her. Reportedly, Camilla had also taken over Harry's bedroom when Harry left Clarence House at the age of 28, and turned it into her dressing room, according to Closer Magazine. Even during a previous appearance on CBS's 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Harry restated his claim that Camilla is focused on improving her public image.

When Harry released his memoir Camilla was said to be hurt by Harry’s criticism of her, a pal revealed. The source said, "It’s no secret that Harry has always had a problem with Camilla, he never accepted her and when she married his father he doubled down and was very unwelcoming." Previously, even William was concerned about Camilla marrying his dad, but he has since been able to establish some understanding with her over the years. The insider also continued that many royal family members have begun to reconsider their views on Harry.

According to reports, William has begun to change his mind about Harry, especially after noticing that his younger brother is seemingly distancing himself from Meghan Markle. An insider also claims that discussions regarding reconciliation with Harry have started to gain momentum. Another major revelation was that there were talks about Harry rejoining the royal family. The royal feud started almost four years ago, but it intensified during Harry and Markle's contentious 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple's statements startled the monarchy back then.