Prince Harry Expected a 'Groveling Apology' From William and Kate Before Any Reunion, Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected a "groveling apology" from Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton before they could set their feud aside. The news was confirmed by a royal expert who mentioned how Harry was expected to pay the royal couple a visit after the cancer diagnosis of the Princess of Wales earlier this year. When the Duke of Sussex finally visited the UK for the Invictus Games celebration, he neither met his father nor his brother, let alone Middleton.

Royal expert, Tom Quinn, told the Mirror, "He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a groveling apology needs to come from William and Kate first." Quinn claimed, "Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not having a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him, even more, is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis."

The royal expert continued, "He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen. Despite all his criticisms, Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father...He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that — in Harry's view — justified the criticisms."

When the news of the diagnosis came to light, Harry and Markle shared a statement for Princess Catherine. It read, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they can do so privately and in peace." However, the Daily Beast claimed that William was miffed by the Sussexes for addressing Catherine as Kate despite her choice to be called by her official full name. Reports also claimed that Harry was denied to meet his father by William as he was supposedly busy with a gathering when he visited Britain in May.

Harry returned without speaking to his family. Although he was disappointed his spokesperson said, "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," as reported by BBC. Later Harry claimed that he fears his family would be in danger if they visit the UK again.

"It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself. It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read...whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is...these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country," Harry confessed in an ITV documentary, as reported by Evening Standard.