Prince Harry Could Actually Be Left Out of King Charles III’s Inheritance Even as He Fights Cancer

Prince Harry is set to be excluded from the will of his father, King Charles III, who is currently battling cancer, per several rumors. Emerging reports suggest that the King, who assumed the throne in September 2022 at the age of 75, is already contending with the illness, which unfortunately claims millions of lives annually.

The situation is further complicated by the strained relationship between the King's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as the matter would likely be addressed through a will, a legal document vital for outlining the wishes of the deceased per Marca. It remains uncertain whether the King would engage an attorney to execute and mediate the will. However, even if he did, it's possible that recent developments, such as Harry's swift return home following the cancer diagnosis, might prevent him from including Harry in the document, despite their recent meeting just a few months ago.

The meeting between the pair was described as both tense and cordial, lasting only half an hour. Despite its brevity, the King was reportedly "touched" by Harry's sudden effort to ensure his father's well-being. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from Buckingham Palace in 2020 unsettled several individuals, notably Prince William, who took their decision personally.

Prince Harry will never be your pawn again to deflect or use him to hide other Royal family issues and scandals. Nope. He isn't alone anymore. We will support him and expose your spin and propaganda. pic.twitter.com/8TWCtWbCG8 — Nina (@ShakeLS) March 26, 2024

The longstanding rivalry between the future King and his younger brother has evolved into a significant feud in their 40s. Currently, they refuse to communicate with each other, particularly from William's side. His strong opposition to reinstating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal circle has led to speculation about his influence over the King's decisions, according to some sources.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry set for another 'short and formal' meeting with King Charles on UK visit



Prince Harry will have another ‘short and formal’ meeting with his father King Charles on his upcoming UK visit in May for an Invictus Games event, according to a royal expert pic.twitter.com/vZOdhhAq5b — 𝙊 𝙮 𝙯 𝙖 𝙧 🫥 (@oyzarim) March 28, 2024

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn, in conversation with Mirror, shed light on the palace’s approach. He stated, "The royals don’t regret slimming down the monarchy because, although King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has increased pressure on the other working royals, a streamlined royal family resonates positively with the public - they are perceived to be managing despite their challenges." Quinn added, "It’s all about who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out and Harry is definitely out, but he still doesn't completely get it. He's like a naughty boy who always thinks he will ultimately be forgiven."

Prince Harry demands an apology from Prince William before re-uniting with the Royal Family



Prince Harry will reportedly demand an apology from his brother, Prince William, and the cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, if he and Meghan Markle are to step bac… https://t.co/wXQOrQOIjT pic.twitter.com/018mhaUrko — Virals Plug🔌 (@updates_plug) March 30, 2024

The author further explained, "Due to King Charles' cancer diagnosis, succession planning is underway at present – a process accelerated by at least five years from the initial timeline. The priority is to ensure that William and Kate are well-prepared for their future roles." According to the royal author, the King's primary focus is to delegate royal responsibilities to his eldest son Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton, whom he regards as the most trustworthy successors to the throne. Middleton is also undergoing chemotherapy as the Princess of Wales recently announced to the concerned public.