Prince Harry and Prince William Barely Spoke Despite Being Just ‘5 yards’ Apart: Report

The feud between the royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry continues to blaze as the duo were spotted together recently without uttering a word to each other. The Duke of Sussex had flown to England to attend his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral. Accompanying his estranged brother, he hardly spoke with him. According to a source reported by the Daily Mail, the brothers were "keeping their distance," and "sat apart at the back of St Mary's Church after arriving very discreetly."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool

A local according to The U.S. Sun revealed, "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance." The Duke of Sussex and Cambridge haven't exchanged words since their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth passed away that occurred in 2022. Another source according to the Sunday Times disclosed, "I always said the brothers would be there for each other at the end of the day, and that’s been proven wrong so far." William's focus "has very much been on his wife, his children, and his father," and "his brother isn’t really something that’s discussed," the observer added.

A healthy adult chose to remove a toxic person from their life — several years ago. There is no feud. — Kristine Froeba (@Kristine_Froeba) August 31, 2024

The Prince of Wales has also resolved to not invite his younger brother to his future coronation. A friend close to the British Royal Family expressed, "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad." A mourner according to The U.S. Sun shared that, "They were only five yards from each other." However, the vicar was reportedly surprised to see the estranged brothers together and shedding their differences to attend the funeral of Lord Fellowes who was married to their aunt and sister of their late mother Princess Diana. Spotted in St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, the brothers sat in opposite rows to avoid any communication.

People who didn't even know that prince Harry was in Norfolk until after he left the country, now want to give you details about what he did there. — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) August 30, 2024

According to the Mirror, this is the first time the two of them attended an event together. The last time, was their father King Charles' coronation in May 2023. Although they were not spotted together at all. The duo arrived quietly without making much noise about their presence to pay homage to the Spencer family. An attendee shared, "I didn't know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."

Harry left William little choice. I know Harry has issues with mental health, but it cannot justify how he has treated his brother. William deserves better. — Rick Rikardsson (@RickJ13652958) December 22, 2022

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Mirror, "Harry is close to Robert Fellowes' widow Jane. She and sister Sarah come to all of Harry's UK events and were at Archie's christening. The thought of having to see his estranged brother would not have worried Harry as much as the other way around. I am certain they were civil to each other. A funeral is not the time to settle scores. Or indeed a time to make up as Harry is well aware," which makes it no surprise that he made sure he visited his maternal side of the family members in their loss.