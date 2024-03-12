Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sang Birthday Song for the Family of Uvalde School Shooting Victim

According to a report from the New York Post, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dedicated part of their weekend in Texas to spend time with the family of one of the victims of the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. The couple participated in the birthday celebrations of Claudia Martinez, the sister of Irma Garcia, a brave fourth-grade teacher who lost her life while protecting her students during the devastating incident on May 24, 2022. In a heartwarming gesture, the Sussexes joined in singing the Happy Birthday song, honoring Claudia’s special day. Their presence offered support to the grieving family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

The dedicated wife and mother of four had devoted 23 years of her life to teaching until her tragic passing. In a touching moment captured on video by Garcia's nephew, John Martinez, Markle was seen holding a birthday cake surrounded by Garcia's family, with Harry standing supportively behind her. According to PEOPLE, it was revealed that Markle had surprised Garcia's sister with the birthday cake. In a photo shared by Martinez on social media, the Duchess of Sussex was captured smiling alongside Garcia's two daughters. Additional snapshots depicted moments of conversation between John, Markle, and others. Another photo captured Markle and Harry posing with Martinez while she held a bouquet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom ❤️🥰😭 pic.twitter.com/fss3TMmM6i — JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024

John said in a post, “I just wanna say how grateful I am that Meghan and Harry took their time out of their busy schedules to visit with Irma and Joe’s kids. It meant so so so much to them and us, and thank you to all the continued love and support from their supporters.” In another caption, he appreciated them in his caption alongside the photos. He wrote, “MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE!?!?!?! They’re such a beautiful couple and I’m so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family.”

Meghan Markle with Irma and Joe’s girls they loved every moment, practically besties 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZPfUKLLQ7Q — JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024

Moreover, the pair had traveled to the Lone Star State for Markle's keynote discussion at South By Southwest in Austin. The Sussexes have been actively supporting the family since Garcia's tragic passing. In May 2022, shortly after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, Markle made an unexpected visit to Uvalde to pay tribute to the victims, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to the community. “Meghan took the trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief,” a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said.

In 2022, Harry and Markle's Archewell Foundation played a role in constructing a playground in Uvalde. Tragically, shortly after Garcia's passing, her husband Joe suffered a fatal heart attack. The couple, who had been married for 24 years, were laid to rest side by side in twin caskets during their wake a week after their deaths. Meanwhile, on Friday, Markle participated in a panel discussion titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen, with Harry watching from the audience.