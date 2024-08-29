Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Brutal Nicknames Assigned By Palace Insiders, New Book Reveals

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down from their royal duties, they are still a hot topic within the palace. Since their departure, both the royal couple and the royal family have criticized each other on several occasions. A new book, A Voyage Around the Queen, reveals that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly got some brutal nicknames from the royal family. Author Craig Brown also delves into the fallout from Harry and Markle's choice to relocate abroad in 2020 to raise their children.

The author reveals that, rather than using Markle and Harry’s actual names, the royal circles often refer to them indirectly. Brown also quotes the Earl of Snowdon as he wrote, "The Royal Family is quite good at blanking out anything unpleasant or uncomfortable." It was also revealed that Gyles Brandreth told Brown that the royal family refers to the couple in a rather cold manner. As Brown mentioned, Brandreth said, "These days, the names of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, do not crop up very often in court circles," as reported by the Mirror.

He added, "When they do, courtiers flinch almost imperceptibly and change the subject - or, if that's not possible, refer to them obliquely as 'persons who live overseas.'" "Mention the Sussexes to other members of the royal family...and they simply smile briefly and say, 'We wish them all the best'—and nothing else," Brandreth added. Earlier it was revealed that King Charles also had a nickname for Markle. Royal expert Russell Myers said, "He’s been calling her tungsten, the metal, because she is tough and unbending, It’s a bit of a weird one but I think he really respects her."

As reported by InStyle, the expert added, "He thinks she has managed to deal with it well. He has had his fair share of bad press in the past, a lot of crises in his life, so I think he’s trying to get her to navigate the choppy waters of joining the Royal Family." Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward said Prince Philip had a nickname for Markle, too. Seward said, "I think Prince Philip was very canny about people and he didn't always see the bad in them, he tried to see the good in them. I think he just couldn't get away from the fact [of the] similarities between Meghan and Harry and Edward and Mrs Simpson."

According to Marca, he added, "There are so many similarities which is why he used to call her The Duchess of Windsor, I mean not to her face. We used to call her dow - DoW [the abbreviation for Duchess of Windsor]. One of the few wary of succumbing to (Meghan's) charm offensive... was Prince Philip. From the moment he detected her apparent similarity to Wallis, he referred to her as DoW." Since Harry and Markle stepped away in 2020, they went back to the UK only for major events like funerals and celebrations like the King’s Coronation.