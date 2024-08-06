Prince Harry Allegedly Forbade Meghan Markle from Discussing Three Topics in Dramatic 2017 Interview

Prince Harry reportedly issued strict instructions to Meghan Markle before her high-profile interview, a royal biographer reveals. The couple, who met in 2016 and married two years later, faced scrutiny over Markle's appearance on the cover of Vanity Fair in September 2017. While the focus was on her biracial background and acting career, Harry took extra precautions to avoid sensitive topics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

A royal biographer has disclosed that before Markle's high-profile interview, Harry gave her some very clear instructions. According to Tom Bower's book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors, Markle was "ecstatic" to be requested to be in the magazine. However, as per The Daily Express, the author notes that she attempted to steer the conversation away from her relationship with Harry during the magazine's contributing editor interview with Sam Kashner.

Image Source: Vanity Fair

According to Bower's book, "Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and told that his interviewee was under strict orders from both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]. "Aware that Diana and Sarah Ferguson had destroyed themselves in interviews, Harry had asked Meghan to maintain tight-lipped silence about sensitive subjects - Donald Trump , race, their relationship, and especially himself. He was not to be mentioned."

Prince Harry and Meghan said in their engagement interview that they first met on a blind date in early July 2016

However, Meghan later told Vanity Fair that she and Harry were dating quietly for about six months before it became public https://t.co/0Mzf5zFlJz — noel wright (@noelwright72) January 9, 2023

Not everything went as planned. Markle was featured on the cover, but it said, "She's Just Wild About Harry." It was said that the couple was unhappy. Bower continues, "Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry'. Sunshine Sachs said Meghan should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed. Why wasn't the focus on her philanthropy and activism?"

@VanityFair is an anti Sussexes publication. And yes they had an exclusive interview with then Meghan Markle prior to her engagement to Prince Harry and capitalized on it. But they have since become a propaganda machine for the Cambridges. — Ngamba - And Still I Rise (@MarieCc11309053) March 13, 2020

"Ken Sunshine feared that Meghan would fire his agency. Puzzled why Buckingham Palace was angry, he called the magazine's editor to deliver what he imagined to be the ultimate threat. 'You're going to have to deal with the Queen on this,' He remarked. "The furious monarch, he imagined, like Trump, would pick up the phone and berate the editor. The editor was bemused." Harry and Markle's decision to downplay their romance wasn't entirely unexpected. Not too long ago, Harry made a significant move. He publicly acknowledged their relationship through an official statement from Kensington Palace. In this statement, he bravely addressed the issue of racial bias present in media coverage and social media. His concern for Markle's safety was evident as he highlighted the need to confront and challenge the "racial undertones."

"The past week has seen a line crossed, "the Palace's statement warned." (Markle) has experienced an upsurge in harassment and abuse. A portion of this has been made public, including the defamation that appeared on a national newspaper's front page, the racial undertones in comment sections, and the overtly racist and sexist remarks made by trolls on social media and in online articles, as per The Mirror.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2024. It has since been updated.