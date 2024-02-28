Prince Andrew's Latest 'Grinning' Royal Appearance 'Rubs Salt' on Jeffrey Epstein Victims

After Prince William had to withdraw due to "personal reasons," while King Charles III was still receiving cancer treatment, Prince Andrew led the royal family in a service of gratitude honoring the life of the late King of Greece. However, the disgraced Duke of York seemed to be in a light mood and was captured grinning while walking along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and other members of the royal fold.

As per The UK Mirror, the victims of Jeffrey Epstein were not pleased with the senior royal's portrayal, a victim of Epstein who was assaulted by him when she was still in school and later got money for the Wall Street financier's victim fund described how incensed she was. “Anyone looking at those images would think Andrew had not done a damn thing wrong,” she shared in rage. "His Cheshire cat-like grin is galling. For years, we held onto the belief that we wouldn’t have to suffer this prince. It is shameful."

Watch: Prince Andrew leads the Royal Family to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the service. pic.twitter.com/CZox7XAp2o — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) February 27, 2024

"It does not matter that this was a family event. It was open for all the world to see that he led the royals into the service. Andrew has steadfastly refused to tell the FBI what he knows about Jeffrey, and this appearance feels like he is openly rubbing salt into a wound that has never been allowed to heal.” US attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represented numerous Epstein victims also criticized the Duke's actions saying, "While the medical issues within the Royal family are sad and unfortunate, Andrew being seen as he was at such an event is an insult to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein worldwide.

Of course he's smiling. He lives a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers expense, is immune from any sort of accountability, and has security 24/7.



Epstein Island's prince andrew is living the life! — Kate Lee (@Kate75314) February 28, 2024

"The Duke's long-time friendship and close personal relationship with Epstein brings into serious question Andrew's ethics and character. Even though this was a family event, the message his appearance sends to the world is that he is being accepted back into royal life. It should never be allowed to happen.” Kuvin expressed his hope that Andrew's private ceremony at Windsor Castle wouldn't eventually result in an official announcement. He said Andrew “should never be permitted to represent the royal family again, let alone the UK.”

If I had had sex with a sex trafficked young teen, lied about it in the most humiliating tv interview ever and had to get my mum to cough up £12 million to pay her off, I don't think I could still strut around like a self-satisfied ponce anymore. But then I’m not #PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/Iztzal4WjC — Brian (@Sb_60000) February 27, 2024

She continued: “Andrew doesn’t have a chance of getting back into the royal fold, the King and Prince William have made that abundantly clear, so it is extraordinary to see him front and center considering protocol is so important to the royal family. The royal family has an order of precedence when walking into a room, which makes it all the more surprising. Unless Andrew can clear his name and restore his reputation, he hasn’t a chance of getting back to royal duties as he may wish.”

Since the King's coronation in May of last year, when the Duke made an appearance in his ostentatious Knight of the Garter robes, he has not been to any official royal function. Prince Andrew made this controversial comeback following his two-year exile from official activities and the revocation of his HRH and military titles by his late mother, the Queen.