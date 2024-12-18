Prince Andrew Invited a Chinese Spy 'H6' to Three Royal Palaces: “We Found a Way to Get...”

Prince Andrew faces fresh scrutiny following explosive reports of him having invited an alleged Chinese spy to three royal palaces. The revelations stem from an investigation into the Duke of York's ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Chinese businessman, Yang Tengbo a.k.a. 'H6', was reportedly invited by Andrew to Buckingham Palace twice, as well as to St James’ Palace and Windsor Castle. These visits, sanctioned by the Prince himself, came to light after H6 was banned from entering the UK on grounds of national security.

The claims have thrown Andrew’s already fractured public image into further chaos. As per reports, H6 developed a close relationship with the Duke of York, even attending Andrew’s birthday party in 2020—a year after the Prince withdrew from official royal duties following his catastrophic 2019 Newsnight interview. The investigation revealed correspondence that showed Andrew’s top advisor, Dominic Hampshire, writing to H6. It read, "I hope that it is clear to you where you sit with my principal (Andrew) and indeed his family. You should never underestimate the strength of that relationship. You sit at the very top of a tree many people would like to be on. Under your guidance, we found a way to get the relevant people unnoticed in and out of the house in Windsor."

🚨 BREAKING: Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy with ties to Prince Andrew, has been publicly named after a judge lifted an anonymity order. RFA first revealed his identity last Friday.



📷: China Daily#PrinceAndrew #China #Espionage pic.twitter.com/QJ5TdieKMb — Radio Free Asia (@RadioFreeAsia) December 16, 2024

Professor Rana Mitter, an expert in Chinese politics, explained, "This isn't about espionage in the traditional sense but about influence. Building relationships with elites can have long-term strategic value." In response to the allegations, Prince Andrew’s office insisted, "The Duke ceased all contact after concerns were raised. He met through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed."

The controversy has also strained Andrew’s relationship with his brother, King Charles III, who had already reduced the Duke's £1 million annual allowance. Charles also scaled back funding for Andrew's security in an attempt to distance the monarchy from the disgraced Prince. As per Mirror, royal commentator, Rebecca English, stated, "He is, at the end of the day, his blood brother. He can’t divorce him, or indeed prevent him from seeing other family members... As it stands, I am told, Andrew is due to join the rest of the family in Norfolk next week for the festive gathering... Engulfed in yet another furor of his own making, pressure is being placed on the Duke to 'see sense'."

#BREAKING: A photograph has just emerged of accused sex abuser Ghislaine Maxwell sitting on a throne at Buckingham Palace with actor, Kevin Spacey. #9News pic.twitter.com/osJigVsWuI — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 3, 2020

Interestingly, this is not the first time Andrew has been accused of inviting the wrong crowd to the palace. As per CNN, a resurfaced photo also showed Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, posing on the British throne at Buckingham Palace alongside actor Kevin Spacey in 2002. The image, widely criticized as a sign of disrespect, reportedly came about through Andrew’s invitation.