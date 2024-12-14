Prince Andrew Allegedly Enjoyed Massages From Two Women at the Same Time: Ex-Girlfriend

In 2019, Prince Andrew resigned from his royal duties following the public revelation of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace declared in January 2022 that he would not be returning to public service and that the Queen would regain his royal patronages and military affiliations. Since then numerous shocking truths have come out in the media regarding his sexual life. The year he withdrew from services, a scathing piece titled - Naughty Nights with Randy Andy claimed that the Duke of York enjoyed two women massaging his body at the same time. “Andrew said he was particularly fond of four-handed [massages], where two women work on you at the same time," his ex-girlfriend told the publication.

“When the mention of a foot massage came up in the [BBC] interview, I immediately thought, Yes, that’s him,” the former stylist only known as 'Lucy' told the publication. She added that he was "Respectful. Sexually, a little keen, but perfectly straightforward. There was a bit of chasing around the sofa, but not in an aggressive way." She continued, "I remember, one day, looking out of his Buckingham Palace bedroom window and thinking, ‘What a sad life.’ People were standing outside the gates 24/7." As per The Sun, Virginia Louise Giuffre, the victim of the Duke, said that she was groomed after being summoned to a masseuse job interview.

She claimed that when she was seventeen years old in 2001, she was coerced into sleeping with the Duke of York in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands. "It was disgusting. He got up and said thanks and walked out and I sat there in bed, I felt horrified and ashamed and dirty. I had just been abused by a member of the Royal Family," she told during the BBC Panorama interview. However, the Duke refused to acknowledge her existence. As per OK!, Prince Andrew has been iced out of the royal Christmas celebrations this year. He will be spending the holidays alone at a remote and 'isolated' farmhouse - Wood Farm.

The royal property once served as a hideout for Kate Middleton while she was dating Prince William. It was purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the 1860s. The modest five-bedroom property remains isolated from the main Sandringham Estate. It has also been reported that Middleton spent much of her time recovering from cancer in the farmhouse recently. According to sources, the hideaway could also become an alternative permanent residence of the Duke of York since King Charles has insisted on him to vacate the Royal Lodge.

King Charles and Prince Andrew are reportedly not on speaking terms, and it is unclear whether Andrew will make an appearance at this year’s family Christmas celebrations. https://t.co/KgmjIgweYP — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 19, 2024

"As families expand, life gets more complicated. And the Yorks now have two sons-in-law and four grandchildren to consider. So it is beginning to become untenable to have the whole extended royal family under one roof at Sandringham...especially with Camilla's family to consider as well," royal expert Jennie Bond explained. "However, it seems that Andrew remains keen on the traditional royal Christmas and, even after all the controversy over Royal Lodge, he and Sarah will almost certainly be invited to share the King and Queen's celebrations," Bond concluded.