Losing a loved one can never be an easy circumstance to deal with given the bond and the memories that formulate through the years. Regardless of how much time passes by, it can still be difficult to move on from their passing. For Elvis Presley’s wife, Priscilla Presley, the unfortunate demise of her only daughter - Lisa Marie Presley, is perhaps heavier than she anticipated. During a question and answer session ahead of the release of her Biopic: Priscilla, she talked about the aftermath of the death of her 54-year-old daughter and how it’s been a bitter pill to swallow.

According to People, the legendary singer’s wife claimed that ever since the death of her only beloved daughter, things haven’t been as great. “It’s not easy. It still isn’t easy,” said Pricilla as she sadly recollected the plethora of memories created through the years.

She continued, “It’s still unbelievable, and you have to get yourself through it…” said Priscilla as she reflected on her journey of moving on while seemingly mourning the loss of her daughter. She ended her thought by claiming that regardless of how many eons pass by, she desired to be there for her daughter.

Pricilla took a trip down memory lane as she remembered how just the year before she attended the Golden Globe Awards alongside her daughter looking as glamorous as ever. The two attended the glamorous fest to root for actor Austin Butler who portrayed the Wise Men Say singer in the biopic Elvis. Lisa Marie looked breathtaking in her gorgeous and silky navy blue evening gown with a plunge neck and a bedazzled choker which was part of her attire.

Priscilla fondly reminisced over the very last memory she made with her daughter before her passing, “We were in the audience, and we were pushing for Austin.” She adds that after Butler reportedly won a Golden Globe, the two had a grand time together.

“We celebrated and that was such a great time and a great memory because two days later she passed.” The famous personality’s mother claimed that regardless of everything, her daughter would always remain a big part of her. “She left me with a lot of great memories,” said Priscilla slightly misty-eyed.

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death, Small Bowel Obstruction https://t.co/9dVRmp5RtJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2023

According to BBC, Lisa Marie passed away on the 12th of January after she was reportedly rushed to the hospital for bowel obstruction. The official cause of death as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, was due to the adhesions that were a result of a weight-loss surgery that she underwent years ago. Lisa Marie may be gone, but she’ll continue to live on in the hearts of many fans who dearly admired her.

Note: If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)

