Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Denies Commenting on the TikTok of OnlyFans Model

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, gave an explanation on Thursday for the inclusion of a resurrected remark on an OnlyFans model's TikTok account. According to Radar Online, Kennedy blamed his social media manager for the issue and denied ever engaging with the woman's post that showed her in skimpy clothing. The comment was posted on Tyler Idol's TikTok video in September 2022, when the model displayed her posterior in black booty shorts.

When I announced my run for the presidency in April of 2023 the team wanted it broadcasted on every social media platform, including TikTok. However, TikTok does not allow live streaming for accounts that have less than 1,000 followers. The social media manager decided to… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 1, 2024

Kennedy shared on X, "Do people really think I was TikToking in 2022? The TikTok comment in question was made in 2022 long before I ever had a TikTok account. This comment now appears on my account because the account was previously owned by one of the campaign’s young social media managers."

NEW: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s TikTok account commented on a 'thirst trap' video back in 2022.



The video was of a TikTok influencer showing off her butt in which RFK Jr. responded with: "Wow 🥰🥰"



The comment was made on September 16, 2022 and appears to have since been taken… pic.twitter.com/PYaUbFgnXC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2024

When Kennedy announced his bid for president in April, he said that his team intended to use every social media platform to promote the campaign. However, he was unable to live stream on TikTok until he had acquired 1,000 followers. Kennedy then explained, "The social media manager decided to transfer his account, which had around 1,500 followers, to me in order to stream my announcement on TikTok."

Would you support Robert F. Kennedy Jr as Trumps running mate? pic.twitter.com/0OAi4dibA1 — Not A Number (@myhiddenvalue) January 29, 2024

On Wednesday night, a user on X uploaded what seemed to be a screen grab of Kennedy's official account, commenting 'Wow' along with heart-eye emojis on a video of an OnlyFans model in 2022. This sparked suspicions. Users may pay authors for photographs and films on OnlyFans, a subscription-based network that sometimes features sexually explicit material. Kennedy has six children from two prior marriages. He is the nephew of former President Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy. He is married to actress Cheryl Hines.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Recently, there have been rumors that Donald Trump's staff has approached Kennedy to be the former president's running mate in his 2024 presidential candidacy. One insider informed the New York Post, "Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature." When Bobby declared his candidacy for president last year, the link was obvious from the start. The source concluded, "Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means."

Do you want to challenge the duopoly and shatter the glass ceiling for Independent candidates in this country?



This video explains the process of how we're going to get on the ballot in all 50 states. It also teaches you how to become an expert petitioner. Let's make history.… pic.twitter.com/Jnz6Q2gmFq — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 8, 2024

In April 2023, Kennedy declared his intention to run for the office of the President of the United States. In October of that year, he decided to run independently after having first sought the Democratic party's nomination. Kennedy's super PAC started advertising a fitness challenge for prospective voters a few days before the circulating vice presidential rumors. It seems that the goal of this exercise initiative was to get more followers in light of the health issues of Presidents Joe Biden and Trump.

I look forward to debating both President Trump and President Biden. Americans deserve open discussions and transparency. As a litigator for 40 years, I'm best positioned to hold both of them accountable. https://t.co/i4S0Qv9LIo — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 7, 2024

But with the AmericaMoves challenge, RFK Jr. was dispelling any doubts about his physical and mental capabilities at seventy. Participants in the research were urged to get up and move for at least 24 minutes every day. Kennedy's exercise regimen followed the health worries of his rivals. There have been doubts about Trump and Biden's physical and mental preparedness for the 2024 presidential race, with the former president receiving criticism from Nikki Haley, another GOP candidate.