President Joe Biden Criticized for 'Biting' Babies at White House Halloween Event: "Too Creepy..."

On a final occasion before his presidency ends, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, who dressed as a panda, invited trick-or-treaters to the White House South Lawn. As per AP News, up to 8,000 individuals were anticipated for the 'Hallow-Read' theme Halloween event, including children and students connected to the military. However, the bizarre behavior displayed by Biden during the fun occasion has left citizens in dismay. According to OK! Magazine, photographs showed the Democratic leader abnormally pecking on the leg of a baby wearing a turkey costume. The politician was shown in a second photo with his mouth open, humorously holding up a child's foot as though he was going to eat it. A third picture showed him attempting to bite the arm of another infant.

Labeling the acts as 'inappropriate' netizens expressed their displeasure on X, "Genuinely keep forgetting this dude is running the country until I see helpful reminders like “President Joe Biden is seen here biting a baby dressed as a chicken for Halloween,” CBS sports journalist, Will Brinson wrote. "He thought it was a pumpkin pie. Too creepy," a netizen mocked. "Fortunately he's not running for anything and will soon be a private citizen," a person criticized. "He's obviously just being playful with the baby, but still not appropriate behavior for the President, or any other politician," another person chimed.

"The “creepy” in this guy is never-ending. Can’t wait until he’s out of the spotlight," a netizen slammed. However, few others felt the situation was just blown out of proportion."I am not a fan of Joe, but seriously he is just acting like an old Grandpa with these babies. Unless he made them cry and left marks on them, it just appears to be an innocent playful moment and none of the parents looked concerned," a person reasoned.

"Apparently Joe Biden is biting babies at The White House this evening," conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote on X. Kylie Jane Kremer, a women activist tweeted in caps, "Someone call 911 immediately Joe Biden just bit a second baby at the White House this is Not a Joke. He stuck this second child’s foot in his mouth three times!"

According to Newsweek, Biden was also spotted delivering a bag of candy to a young girl dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and jokingly saluting a child in a U.S. Air Force costume. Jill was pictured handing out copies of the children's book titled 10 Spooky Pumpkins.

General view of the White House for Halloween on October 30, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kent Nishimura)

The South Lawn was decorated with a variety of fall-themed displays, a giant orange moon, and stacks of books. For the event, the fountain was tinted green. Darth Vader, Disney's Lilo and Stitch characters, and a candy-filled motorcade provided by the presidential limousine were among the other attractions for the Halloween visitors.

As reported by the National News Desk, the White House defended Biden's choice to touch his mouth to multiple infants. "Biden jokingly bit the leg of a baby dressed as a chicken," according to White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates. The phrase "jokingly" was highlighted in the email from the Deputy Assistant to the President. But when asked what joke the president was making, he remained silent.

This is not the first time Biden has come under fire for his bizarre behavior, in June the political leader left the Pope embarrassed by giving a 'creepy' forehead-to-forehead welcome at the G7 summit. The president also made headlines for his 'zoned out' behavior at the world summit by occasionally wandering off and also sniffing the heads of world leaders, as per The New York Post.