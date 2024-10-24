Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About a Creepy Encounter with Paparazzi: "Tell Her To Come Outside In A..."

Actress Sydney Sweeney is famous for her roles as Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus and Cassie Howard in Euphoria. However, she recently spoke about an extremely awkward incident that happened when she was spending time with her family at home. Cameras and paparazzi started intruding on her private life, leaving her feeling uncomfortable and shocked. In an interview with Glamour, Sweeney shared this unsettling experience that happened at her new home in Florida. She claimed that when some unidentified photographers approached her family as they were trying to spend time together, it felt offensive and frightening.

Sydney Sweeney says paparazzi are harassing her for bikini pictures and risking her safety by revealing her location online



“They said [to my family], ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone’ … I have pictures of these… pic.twitter.com/iW5trYJUcX — Culture Crave 🎃 (@CultureCrave) October 3, 2024

"They said, 'If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I'll take pictures, and then I'll leave you alone,'" Sweeney disclosed. The actress conveyed her annoyance with the situation and emphasized how it made her feel less safe. "I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe," she stated firmly. Sweeney continued by describing the extreme lengths some photographers went to in order to get pictures of her. "I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean," she revealed. "They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn't leave until 4 p.m."

Sweeney did not elaborate on the exact date of the incident but it is plausible that she is alluding to a few stories from early June of this year. The Anyone But You actress previously claimed that once the images and story surfaced on social media, many began to suspect that she had actually called the paparazzi herself. But Sweeney vehemently denied these claims, asking rhetorically, "Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that?"

Now that the address and images of Sweeney's home have been shared without her consent, she felt "my actual safety is at risk." The actress even claimed to have overheard boaters pointing out her property, converting her personal home into an unwelcome tourist destination. "Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of "Anyone But You" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold)

Nonetheless, Sweeney was resilient despite these obstacles. She talked about the overwhelming attention her body gets in the media and online. Plus, the actress was also aware of how much her decision to accept her body and sexuality connected with her fan base. "That means a lot to me because I really believe in empowering others and feeling powerful with your body and embracing your sexuality," she stated. "And if you have boobs, great. Flaunt them," as per The Wrap.