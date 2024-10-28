Kris Jenner Turned Into a Sensuous Snow White at Grandkid's Halloween Party: "She’s Way Too…"

Kris Jenner broke the barriers as she ditched a boring outfit this Halloween. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch turned heads as she appeared in a mini Snow White dress to her grandkid's Halloween party. The 63-year-old grandma slayed her way into the party as Khloé Kardashian posted the snaps with her. Khloé donned a skeleton body suit as she posed in the picture with her mother.

Kris Jenner, 68, looks younger than ever as Snow White for Khloé Kardashian's Halloween party https://t.co/NxilCyo8Aq pic.twitter.com/f5x4D0tdJe — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) October 21, 2024

The party was organized by the Good American founder on October 19. Captioning her mum's picture, the 40-year-old socialite wrote on her Snapchat, "Well look who just arrived... My mom is Snow White!!! I thought one of my sisters had hired a Disney Princess!" as reported by People. In other pictures, the mother of two shared about the slime-covered decor. "It's not a party without the slime," she wrote over a video as the kids enjoyed playing in the slime pool. In another recorded video she asked her daughter True, "Slime is always at our parties and the kids never get tired of it. We always try to incorporate new stuff, but slime wins every time... right, True?"

Kris Jenner pretending to be Snow White, when will the fraud squad be turning up? — Crispin Fisher (@crispinfisher) October 21, 2024

Many social media users trolled Kris Jenner's Halloween costume. One user @craztland wrote, "What is up with Kris Jenner wearing that snow white Halloween dress?? My god. She's got to stop. She is way too old. These #Kardashians gotta go. They must spend so much money on plastic surgery and glam. Can't be fun." @crispinfisher ranted, "Kris Jenner pretending to be Snow White, when will the fraud squad be turning up?"

Khloé Kardashian got into the Halloween spirit this weekend with an adorable pumpkin party for her family! 🎃 https://t.co/JTYQDNP3m4 — TAG24 NEWS (@TAG24_NEWS) October 21, 2024

While many appreciated the look and called Jenner younger than ever. @karjennews noted Jenner "Stuns as a Youthful Snow White at Khloe Kardashian's Halloween Party." Needless to say, the momager wanted to dive into the spirits of the festivities with her kids and grandkids. The fairy tale outfit was indeed a relatable choice to fit in and have fun with the kids at the party who loved hanging out with their grandma. Though Halloween is not about fireworks the outfit by Jenner was indeed fire.

TV personality Kris Jenner attends Kim Kardashian's Halloween Masquerade at Stone Rose on October 30, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris)

True and Tatum also matched the spirit and copied their mum's outfit. The trio roamed around in the black skeleton suit together during the party. The mum held the hand of her daughter True while she kept Tatum on her lap. All guests also got to take home a return gift of a skeleton bag full of candies. The entrepreneur also shared the pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. Notably, the Kardashian clan also recently had a Halloween bash together which was snapped by Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS founder captioned the image, "All these pumpkins. All these cutie kids of ours," as she shared it on her Instagram handle as Story. The bash was attended by Kourtney Kardashian and her kids as well.