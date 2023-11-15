During a fundraiser on Tuesday night in San Francisco, President Joe Biden called Donald Trump a 'loser,' comparing the latter's policies on dealing with migrants to those that existed in Nazi Germany. Biden has spoken out against Trump, saying the businessman is unfit for office due to his use of the word 'vermin' to describe his political opponents. Trump recently held a rally in New Hampshire, where he spoke to the crowd about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election. He also vowed to "root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections."

Bash: Trump is calling people who oppose him ‘vermin,’ which was a term used by Hitler and Mussolini to dehumanize people and encourage their followers to go after them pic.twitter.com/sKYfMjhB7b — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 13, 2023

As reported by The Daily Mail, Biden said during the rally, "And in just the last few days, Trump has said [if he] returns [to] office, he's gonna go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the vermin in America... a specific phrase because it's just a specific meaning." Then, he also said Trump's words were akin to the "language you heard Nazi Germany in the 30s. That is even the first time. Trump also recently talked about [how the] blood of America has been poisoned. The blood in America has been poisoned. Again, echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany."

“Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini — two dictators many U.S. veterans gave their lives fighting, in order to defeat exactly the kind of un-American ideas Trump now champions.”



— Biden campaign responds to Trump’s “vermin” remark pic.twitter.com/QuGcRQeSrf — The Recount (@therecount) November 13, 2023

The President also blasted Trump's rhetorical attacks on Speaker of the House Paul Pelosi, reported CNN. Biden added, "On more than one occasion in recent weeks, he’s made a joke about the assaults on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. There’s no place in America for political violence."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leigh Vogel

Then, Biden implied that next year's female voters will remind Trump of his role in the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which removed the constitutional right to abortion in the country. He stated, "The only reason there is an abortion ban in America is because of Donald Trump." Biden further added, "The only reason that fundamental right was stripped away from American people for the first time in American history is because of Donald Trump. And just as all his Republican friends have found out about the power of women in America, Donald Trump is about to find out about the power of women."

Imagine if Joe Biden called every American who disagrees with him “vermin.”



Trump just did and not a single Republican has denounced him. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 12, 2023

Last week, in a podcast conversation with Buck Sexton and Clay Travis, Trump described the ups and downs of the election night of 2020, repeated his claims about voter fraud, and pledged to provide evidence soon. Trump claimed, "And I did a great job. And we got votes like nobody’s ever– No sitting president has ever gotten anywhere near that number of votes. And I felt I could go home and I would watch a fair election. And I went home and it looked really good. And then around 10:00 in the evening, all of a sudden they started finding lots of ballots and start — things started changing. And then at 3:02 in the morning, things happened that were really, really bad." He said that he 'won by a tremendous amount' and added, "And we have proof of it. And we’re releasing the proof and you’ll see the proof. It’ll come up a lot over the next period of a few months."

