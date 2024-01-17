The 2024 election signals the challenges being faced by President Joe Biden in his re-election bid. However, veteran Democratic strategist David Axelrod's recent conflict with President Biden reportedly added to the series of dramatic turnovers in the American political scenario. Axelrod was recently labeled a "pr*ck" for his public scrutiny of Biden's potential second-term bid.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

Also Read: Joe Biden Breaks Campaign 'Promise' as Justice Dept. Pursues Death Penalty for the Buffalo Mass Shooter

Renowned for his outspoken commentary on platforms such as two podcasts and CNN punditry, Axelrod has been a consistent source of both guidance and critique for Biden. As reported by Politico, in November, Axelrod urged Biden to meticulously weigh the decision to run for re-election, citing apprehensions about the president's candidacy and communication abilities. Notably, Axelrod has been vocal about his worries regarding Biden's age.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The 81-year-old president's well-known hot temper and occasional use of profanity have become open secrets in Washington. The reported disparagement of Axelrod by Biden, as revealed by Politico columnist Jonathan Martin, is indicative of a broader rift between Biden loyalists and veterans of the Barack Obama administration. Axelrod's critiques and advice have seemingly positioned him as an irritant to the president. Axelrod's commentary has led to a jest involving joke pins, as reported in the fall. Biden reportedly used the term "pr*ck" to describe Axelrod, according to Martin.

Politico: behind the scenes, Biden calls Obama campaign guru David Axelrod a "prick." Axelrod, being a cowardly weakling, reponds that the insult doesn't bother him. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 13, 2024

Also Read: Around 4,000 Votes for President Joe Biden Were Underreported by Virginia in 2020: Officials

Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist who co-hosts the Hacks on Tap podcast with Axelrod, added a humorous touch, suggesting that if Biden were to get too close to Axelrod, the president might end up convicted of manslaughter. Axelrod, known for his active presence on social media, recently posted on X, asserting that Biden needs to decide whether running for the nomination again is in his best interest or the country's. This prompted a response from former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who referred to Axelrod's past comment in which he likened Biden to "Mr. Magoo" in August 2019.

Biden privately calls David Axelrod a ‘prick’ as prominent Obama advisor questions president’s capabilities https://t.co/bOYOcGsaLO #Politics — VOZ (@Voz_US) November 14, 2023

Also Read: The First Lady Calls Out GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Hunter Biden’s “Horrible” Treatment

Axelrod highlighted another recent CNN poll indicating that Trump holds a substantial 10-point lead over Biden in Michigan. He stated, "It is time to start presenting this choice because I think many of us look at these polls, whether it's Michigan or The Wall Street Journal, and you think to yourself, 'Okay, people just haven't made the turn yet to make the choice. If that's your view—that they haven't made the choice—great. It's time to accelerate the clock and get people to make that choice; force them to."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Axelrod (@thedavidaxelrod)

Axelrod presented his perspective, contending that Biden's current campaign is notably trailing, attributing this setback to the challenges of managing both the election campaign and White House responsibilities simultaneously. Axelrod, however, clarified that while he harbors concerns about Biden's current standing, he does not view the current lower polling figures, a year ahead of the 2024 election, as an immediate cause for alarm.

More from Inquisitr

President Joe Biden’s 81-Year-Old Age Is an “Asset” According to First Lady Jill Biden

Here's Why Representative Dean Phillips and "Bigfoot" are Looking Out for "Missing" Joe Biden