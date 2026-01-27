Joe Biden Blasts Trump Over ICE Violence In Minneapolis

Since Alex Pretti was shot and killed by ICE in Minneapolis, Americans have been waiting to hear from former President Joe Biden about Donald Trump’s ICE.

In a statement on Tuesday, Biden spoke out about the national unrest caused by ICE shooting and killing two American citizens in Minneapolis. The former president called both Pretti and Good’s deaths “senseless.”

While Biden never directly addressed Trump by name, in his social media post on Tuesday, he took aim at both the president and his administration. He wrote that what has recently happened in Minneapolis “betrays our most basic values as Americans.”

What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a…

“We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a nation that tramples the 4th Amendment and tolerates our neighbors being terrorized,” he continued.

In his tweet, Biden added that “no single person can destroy what America stands for and believes in, not even a President,” while urging Americans to speak out.

“Minnesotans have reminded us all what it is to be American, and they have suffered enough at the hands of this Administration,” he said. “Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens.”

As noted by the Daily Beast, the former president praised the people of Minnesota for helping out in their community under “unimaginable circumstances,” while holding Trump’s government accountable and speaking out against injustice.

It has now been four days since Border Patrol agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a nurse at the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Several videos of the incident, taken from different angles, show Pretti holding up his phone and recording agents. Meanwhile, he was also trying to help a woman up that had been shoved down by ICE, before he himself was tackled to the ground and shot multiple times.

The latest incident comes just weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, 37, a mother and widow in Minneapolis. Videos clearly show the ICE agent firing several shots into her SUV as she tried to drive away. However, Trump officials denied the obvious by accusing Good of trying to hit the agent with her vehicle, saying he acted in self-defense.

After the killing of Pretti, the Donald Trump administration and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s rushed response to the killing called the victim a “domestic terrorist.” However, this statement has been met with bipartisan criticism, with people calling for an independent and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“Now, justice requires full, fair, and transparent investigations into the deaths of the two Americans who lost their lives in the city they called home,” Biden said in his statement.

“Jill and I are sending strength to the families and communities who love Alex Pretti and Renee Good as we all mourn their senseless deaths,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, former President Barack Obama released a statement about the incident, calling the killing of Pretti a “heartbreaking tragedy.” Obama warned that many of America’s core values are “increasingly under assault.”

On the same day, former President Bill Clinton issued a fierce statement calling the scenes in Minneapolis “horrible.” He added that “the people in charge” are lying to the public. Clinton said they were telling America “not to believe what we’ve seen with our own eyes,” while warning, “It is up to all of us who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to We the People.”

Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them.

However, reportedly no statement has been given by George W. Bush. Randy Mayeux wrote on X, saying, “Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have both put out well-written, pointed statements. Good for them. Did I miss the statement from George W. Bush?”

Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have both put out well-written, pointed statements. Good for them. Did I miss the statement from George W. Bush?

On Monday, amid the growing unrest Trump spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. After repeatedly attacking Walz in recent weeks, Trump finally switched sides, claiming they had a “very good call” and were on a “similar wavelength.”