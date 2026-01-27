Karoline Leavitt Blames Democrats For Alex Pretti Shooting In Minneapolis

The White House is putting the blame on Democrats after the killing of Alex Pretti. For those unversed, the Minneapolis resident was killed by federal agents at about 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Department of Homeland Security previously said the encounter began after an armed individual approached the agents and intended to “massacre them.”

During a White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt said, “This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota.”

She continued, “For weeks, Governor Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey and other elected Democrats were spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets: Murderers, r-ists, p-philes, and illegal gang members.”

Karoline Leavitt says falsely accusing Alex Pretti of being a bad person was because it was a fast moving situation Is this really the standard the US should have of the Department of Homeland Security? pic.twitter.com/XA9hLijGCi — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 26, 2026

“Governor Walz and Mayor Frey have shamefully blocked locals and state police from cooperating with ICE, actively inhibiting efforts to arrest violent criminals. They have also used their platforms to encourage left-wing agitators to stalk, record, confront, and obstruct federal officers who were just trying to lawfully perform their duties, which has created dangerous situations threatening both these officers and the general public, and Minnesotans alike.”

Leavitt added, “This is precisely what unfolded in Minneapolis on Saturday morning,” putting the blame completely on Democrats.

“Constructing federal law enforcement and inciting violence against officers is wrong and illegal…Amid the hysteria, we must remember how we got here to this moment today and what this Democrat opposition is about,” said the White House Press Secretary.

“Former President Joe Biden and the Democrats opened America’s borders for four years, inviting tens of millions of illegal aliens from all over the world to flood into our country. Among them are violent criminals who terrorized American communities and have inflicted devastating permanent pain and harm on law-abiding Americans and their families,” Karoline Leavitt lamented.

BREAKING: After Trump officials spent the weekend vilifying Alex Pretti for having a gun at a protest, Karoline Leavitt is in full backtrack mode, saying Trump supports 2A rights. Their narrative is collapsing in real time.pic.twitter.com/sgTOKgnH1E — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 26, 2026

Once again pointing fingers at the Dems, Leavitt said, “Yet, we never saw outrage from Democrats or their allies in the liberal media over these horrifying crimes against U.S. citizens. The pain of American angle families was ignored and dismissed because it undermined the Democrat narrative.”

Meanwhile, just like during the Renee Nicole Good incident, this time also, Noem said that Pretti was “a domestic terrorist who tried to assassinate law enforcement.” However, Leavitt backtracked on that statement on Monday. During the press briefing, she said, “I have not heard the president characterize Mr Pretti in that way. However, I have heard the president say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself.”