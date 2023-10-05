Beyoncé revealed on Instagram that Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be released in theaters on December 1, 2023, after she finished her tour's last gig in Kansas City; it will play in cinemas from Thursday through Sunday for around four weeks. Standard showtime tickets will set you back by $22, with increased prices for premium big format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema. AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Cinepolis, Cineplex, and Harkins are just some of the theater chains that will be showing the film around the country.

This documentary, as described in a press release by Parkwood Entertainment, is "about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft." It is estimated that AMC alone made almost $4 million from Renaissance's pre-sales. Moreover, this movie is expected to make roughly $20 million on its first day in theaters. According to Deadline, an unnamed competitor distribution executive said, "You need to understand that a $6M-$7M figure in presales on a movie that’s opening in the first weekend of December is great. Nothing ever opens here, so this is a very good sign."

AMC's latest plan to increase its income includes the upcoming Beyoncé and Taylor Swift documentaries. By avoiding the standard studio release paradigm, the theater chain will be responsible for distribution costs and get a cut of the box office receipts. Concession revenues at AMC and other cinema companies are also likely to increase as concert film audiences buy more popcorn and beverages. Already, AMC is advertising Taylor Swift collectible popcorn tubs for $14.99 and Taylor Swift cups for $11.99. Soon, one may also expect to see Beyoncé-inspired merchandising.

The concert film is Beyoncé's debut theatrical release. In 2019, she collaborated with Netflix on the film Homecoming, which chronicled her landmark performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival. A year later, Disney+ debuted her musical Black Is King, a visual accompaniment to The Lion King: The Gift. She was responsible for the film's direction, script, and executive production.

Forbes reported that according to data provided by Live Nation (the promoter of the tour), the total earnings from the Renaissance World Tour were $579 million. The Renaissance World Tour is currently in the top 10 highest-grossing concerts ever; the A Bigger Bang Tour by the Rolling Stones ($558 million) and the Not in This Lifetime... tour by Guns N' Roses ($100 million) are its nearest competitors.

Across North America and Europe, the Renaissance World Tour led to sold-out shows, with millions of fans desperately attempting to acquire tickets but ultimately failing. Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, topped the charts and yielded another hit song, Break My Soul. The album was a financial and critical success, earning Bey numerous additional Grammys and putting her on track to become the most Grammy-winning artist of all time.

