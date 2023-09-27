'Rocky' Barker is on his way, people. The parents-to-be, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, impatiently await the birth of their baby boy. The couple recently enjoyed a Disney-themed baby shower to welcome the new addition to the family. And so it seems the 'baby Barker' has already been given a "moniker" approved by Daddy Barker.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jerod Harris

Also Read: Malibu Mayor 'Appalled' by Kourtney Kardashian For Lying To Get a Permit For a Poosh Event

On Monday, a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Honestly, Rocky is [definitely] a cute name. I'm here for Rocky Barker. @kourtneykardash @travisbarker." The Blink-182 drummer couldn't resist liking the post, which seemingly confirms the couple's baby boy shall be named "Rocky Barker," per Page Six.

Meanwhile mom, Kourtney, too, seemed to have dropped a hint that made fans believe the reality star revealed the name of her yet-to-be-born boy in a now-deleted baby shower post on Instagram. One eagle-eyed fan spotted the "confirmation" on the Instagram story. Apparently, the 44-year-old posted a photo of a wishing tree with a message.

honestly Rocky is def a cute name. I’m here for Rocky Barker. @kourtneykardash @travisbarker — LizetteBelen™ (@MissLizettte) September 25, 2023

Although Kourtney immediately deleted the snap, one Reddit user zoomed in on the note, which turned blurry; however, it read, "May baby Rocky..." as reported by Page Six. Since Kourtney revealed the pregnancy news in June, the excited drummer has been dropping several hints about naming his baby boy.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Full-blown 'Disneyland' Inspired Baby Shower Before Barker Junior Arrives

When the couple did their gender reveal, Barker said he already knew their son's name. If fans can recall, the 47-year-old did an interview with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, for Complex. During the GOAT interview, the father-daughter duo discussed things they consider the Greatest of All Times.

Also Read: Travis Barker Battles COVID-19 Amid Wife Kourtney's Sensitive Pregnancy and His Ongoing Blink-182 Tour

For one last question that Barker picked, it said the GOAT baby name. The teen got cheeky with her father and listed some brand names like Audemars, Milan, f---ing Patek, which cracked up her drummer dad. He shared his preference and said, "I like Rocky 13." Alabama declared, "That's so bad!"

But the father defended, "That's this name that's just been going through my head lately." He expounded, saying, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time." Adding, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ET Canada (@etcanada)

So, it seems Rocky Barker it is, friends. As for the baby shower, it was a true Disney Wonderland and extravagant. The event manager, Mindy Weiss, ensured the guests enjoyed a real "Disneyland" for baby Barker. The family and friends celebrated Kourtney and the musician's baby with Mickey Mouse hats, treats like pancakes, waffles, cake pops, and other confections.

The journey to becoming parents wasn't smooth sailing for the couple. Kourtney opened up about her struggles with infertility during her family reality show, The Kardashians. The Lemme founder briefly discussed her experience with IVF and how the pair gave up on it, citing they left everything in the hands of God.

In June, Kourtney surprised her husband and their fans during his concert with the pregnancy news, followed by good celebratory days and some testing times. However, it's all in the past, and now their families and the couple cannot wait for the baby boy to arrive.

More from Inquisitr

Here's When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Planning to Welcome Their Baby Boy

Kourtney Kardashian Laughed Mercilessly at Her 'Sobbing' Sister Kim: "You Have An Ugly Crying Face"