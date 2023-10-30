Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Hints Baby Names, Informs Fans About The Kylie Jenner Connection

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is sending shockwaves in the celebrity realm, both for her exciting pregnancy news and her playful hints about baby names. The 31-year-old reality star recently revealed that she is expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, less than a year after welcoming her fifth child. The news was shocking for her fans, but it’s not just the double joy that’s the talk of the town, Lowry’s playful hint about potentially borrowing a baby name from none other than Kylie Jenner has ignited curiosity. Lowry, who is no stranger to the attention and limelight, hinted at potential names for her upcoming twins soon after confirming her pregnancy.

In a recent Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of a conversation between her and her aunt who suggested the name “Aire” for one of the babies, stating it as a significant family name from Lowry’s ancestry. The catch, however, was Kailyn’s humorous reason for not wanting to use it, "I don't want to use it because of Kylie Jenner." Yes, Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is popular for her distinctive baby names, including "Aire" for her 20-month-old son.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Is Set to Launch New Brand Khy, Filed Two Trademarks in Secret Before the Grand Launch

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kaillowry

Kylie initially named her son Wolf but later changed it to Aire, explaining that Wolf simply did not align with her son’s personality. It seems that Lowry wants to steer clear of baby names made popular by the Kardashian-Jenner family, adding an amusing twist to her exciting pregnancy journey. As per The U.S. Sun, the MTV star has not yet revealed the names she is considering for her twins, leaving fans on edge. Lowry confirmed her pregnancy in a heartwarming video on her Barely Famous podcast, surprising both her co-host, Alison Kuch, and her followers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

According to E News, the video showed off her baby bump, bringing her pregnancy into the public eye, even though rumors had been buzzing for some time. Her co-host, Vee Rivera, shared a humorous moment from the podcast, explaining that she had no idea about Lowry's pregnancy for several months. In a lighthearted revelation, she admitted, "I didn't have an idea for the first couple of months until you actually told me," leading to some great laughs during the conversation.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Had a Strong Hunch Kourtney Kardashian Was Pregnant Two Months Before Confirmation

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kaillowry

With five children already in her family, Lowry has a history of choosing out-of-the-box yet meaningful names. Her kids include Isaac, Lux, Creed, and Lincoln. While the names may differ in style but are very special to Lowry. As she gears up for her rollercoaster journey with twins, fans can’t wait to find out the names she will choose and whether any Kardashian-Jenner name inspirations sneak their way in. Lowry's back-to-back pregnancies with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, have taken her by surprise. But no matter what name she picks for her twins, one thing's for sure—her fans will be eagerly awaiting the moment when she shares the names she's decided on, and the laughter and anticipation continue to build around this Teen Mom star's eventful life.

Also Read: Blac Chyna Claims Tyga’s Friends Threw Her Out of His Home After He Started Dating Kylie Jenner

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Co-parenting with Travis Scott Son's Name Change, And Plastic Surgery

Here's How Much Money Kylie Jenner Makes From a Single Instagram Post