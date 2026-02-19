Portland Man Pleads Guilty To Assaulting ICE Agent With A Large Rock

Robert Jacob Hoopes, 25, has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal ICE agent during an anti-ICE protest. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that Hoopes, who was charged with aggravated assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, pleaded guilty. The incident unfolded in June last year outside the Portland ICE facility.

Hoopes is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 12. According to court documents, he was accused of hitting an ICE agent in the head with a large rock. The documents further added that later that night, Hoopes, along with two of his co-protesters, caused damage to the Portland ICE facility. The trio was also accused of using a stop sign as a battering ram.

According to the latest updates, the man has agreed to pay full restitution in his plea, which is estimated to exceed $7,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said in a press release that the incident unfolded on June 14, 2025. Hoopes hit an ICE agent in the head with a large rock, leading to a significant laceration over the federal officer’s eye.

On Aug. 5, 2025, Hoopes was indicted on charges of aggravated assault on a federal employee with a dangerous weapon and depredation of federal property. He now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Initially, Robert Jacob Hoopes pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Oregon. Before the hearing, anti-ICE protesters gathered at Lownsdale Park, across from the federal courthouse, to protest the charges Hoopes was facing.

His father, Tom Hoopes, said last year that he was proud of his son for protesting against ICE operations. However, he was also concerned. “I’m feeling protective and scared,” he told OPB following his son’s arrest.

“His mother and I are beyond grateful for the enormous groundswell of love and support we have felt from the extended community,” Hoopes added. He also described his son as someone “open-hearted,” who possesses “beauty, power, and righteous love.”

“People were joking that by the time he left the jail, he would have made friends with all the prison guards and unionized them before he left,” the father said at the time.

DOJ prosecutor Gary Sussman said otherwise. “This from a person who would like you to believe he’s a Quaker pacifist. Those were very violent acts,” Sussman said. The prosecutor added, “He was organizing others. He did this with no provocation.”