Netizens Infuriated by Maryland School’s Anti-ICE Student Walkout After Low Proficiency Scores Revealed

Netizens and social media users are infuriated with a Maryland high school with low proficiency scores that nonetheless intends to hold an anti–United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Students at Crossland High School in Temple Hills, Md., intend to participate in an anti-ICE walkout and protest Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. Libs of TikTok flagged the protest, which the school’s student government is promoting on social media.

“This walkout/protest is to be the voice that strives for change,” a flyer reads. “Show pride with flags, posters, noisemakers, etc.”

To its credit, the flyer reminds students not to disobey any rules during the protest, which the school’s student government also calls a “rally for peace.”

Anti-ICE student walkout is being planned at Crossland High School (@weare1crossland) in Maryland. Meanwhile, only 2% of students at this school are proficient in Math, 39% in Reading, and 17% in Science. Your children aren’t being given an education. They are being… pic.twitter.com/HTXCcm1NnO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2026

Neither Crossland High School nor Prince George’s County Public Schools had commented on the walkout as of publication. It is unclear whether any staff members also intend to participate in the protest.

The problem, as Libs of TikTok and others noted, is that some of the students protesting are among those with extremely low test scores. According to U.S. News, Crossland High School reports proficiency rates of 39% in reading and 17% in science.

Perhaps most concerningly, only 2% of Crossland High School students are proficient in math. All data comes from tests administered via the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program.

“Your children aren’t being given an education,” Libs of TikTok wrote. “They are being indoctrinated.”

Although plenty of comments discussed the anti-ICE aspect of the protest, many responses to the Libs of TikTok post focused on the low test scores. Users made it clear they’re concerned and appalled — and, in some cases, that’s being generous — by the idea that, rather than stay in class and devote their attention to raising their grades, the students are seemingly more interested in participating in a walkout.

“Apparently the parents are just happy that the kids are away from home for 6 hours, regardless of what they’re doing or how little they’re learning,” one X user vented.

Education is a basic right. Focus on improving the system rather than participating in walkouts. Knowledge is power, and your children deserve the best. Let’s make a change together. — shrashti (@chotichinta) February 18, 2026

Another wrote, “Indoctrination, brainwashing & protesting instead of reading, writing & arithmetic; public schools today.”

Some X users tried to find humor in the situation, with one writing, “Your kid got a flyer preaching change, but the real revolution needed is in those test results.”

Crossland High School isn’t the first — and it certainly won’t be the last — school to hold an anti-ICE protest, whether sanctioned by the school or entirely student-driven. An Ohio guidance counselor went viral this past weekend after allegedly participating in her school’s anti-ICE protest and holding a sign reading, “You cannot love God and ICE.”

However, few stories have been more disturbing than that of the Chloe Day School & Wellness Center in Harlem, N.Y., which held an anti-ICE protest in a kindergarten classroom last month. A school believed to be in Boston did something similar, with children walking around a room chanting “No Donald Trump” and holding homemade signs.