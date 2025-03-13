Popularity of Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is Shockingly Growing in China—You Won’t Believe Why!

Karoline Leavitt, the youngest-ever press secretary of the White House, often makes headlines for her bold confrontations with the media. It’s not an easy job for her to defend every controversial decision that Donald Trump makes. And yet, the 27-year-old stands boldly in the press briefings, attempting to shield her employer in every way she can.

Leavitt is being heavily trolled in the US. Recently, while defending Trump’s tariff policies, she stated that they would help cut taxes for Americans. An AP reporter immediately called her out, “I’m sorry, have you ever paid a tariff? Because I have. They don’t get charged on foreign companies, they get charged on the importers.”

After the reporter’s takedown of Leavitt, political commentator Nicolle Wallace bashed Leavitt and said, “She’s either tragically uniformed, or lying.” This is one of the many instances when Leavitt is accused of spreading lies on behalf of Trump. The press secretary also gets trolled for her personal life. Leavitt, 27, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her. Their significant age gap often gets criticism, with some even calling Riccio the ‘grandfather’ of their child.

However, Leavitt has found popularity in an unusual place. Amid America’s trade war against China, Leavitt’s popularity is significantly growing in the East Asian country. The Chinese population is impressed by Leavitt’s ability to handle her stressful and demanding career as Trump’s secretary while balancing motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

For the unaware, Leavitt welcomed her first child in July 2024 when the election campaigns were in full swing. Leavitt told Fox News that she hasn’t had a day off in a year. The host added that she took a day off to give birth and returned to work the next day.

Traditionally, in China, women were supposed to look after the family and support their husband’s career. However, as more women started to get an education, they realised the importance of being independent. And thus, Leavitt serves as an inspiration to all the women who have been aiming to rise from the traditional role of a homemaker.

Leavitt makes them believe that it’s possible to balance their careers with their role as primary caretaker at home. As per South China Morning Post, Jingsi Wu, an associate professor of media studies at Hofstra University in New York, says, “You see the ‘not-so-hidden’ parts that reflect a more traditional concept of women being family-oriented, attractive, and supportive of their husbands’ equally, if not more, successful careers.”

“Leavitt is the latest example of a traditionally attractive woman who married into [wealth], had a child before returning to work just a few days later, and who can hold her own,” Wu further explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

As per SCMP, people in China are also impressed by her “calm yet assertive tone” while defending Trump’s questionable policies. “She’s smart, tough, concise, and refreshing,” said a social media user from China.

Another person wrote, “She’s really blonde, beautiful and eloquent. Look at the eloquence and temperament of this beautiful spokesperson, there is no frustration but only calmness, being assertive without being rude and pushy,” sharing a clip of Leavitt answering whether Trump would attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.