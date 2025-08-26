Popular Magazine Editor Fumes Over Possible Melania Trump Cover – Says, ‘I’d Rather Bag Groceries’

New reports are claiming that Vanity Fair employees are not happy with the editor’s decision to feature Melania Trump on the cover of the magazine. According to an article by the Daily Mail, the staff threatened to quit their jobs if the First Lady were to end up on the cover of Vanity Fair.

On Monday, a few employees spoke with the outlet. They claimed that their new global editor, Mark Guiducci, is trying to “woo” Melania by having her on the cover of the popular culture and fashion magazine. “I will walk out the mothe——-g door, and half my staff will follow me,” a mid-level editor said, who strictly opposed the idea.

Most of the employees seemed to hate the idea of having the FLOTUS on Vogue cover, with some even saying in complete frustration, “We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right.”

Although, the decision regarding Melania’s feature is yet to be finalized. However, the employees are absolutely not on board with it. Many claimed that the new editor is trying his best to convince Mrs. Trump into participating.

“If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it,” another employee said out of frustration.

Another staff member said, “It’s all talk. If they put her on the cover, people will protest and gripe about it, but I don’t see anyone quitting such a prestigious job over that.”

Prestigious Conde Nast magazine ‘in talks to put Melania Trump on its cover’ as liberal outlets try to cozy up to MAGA Vanity Fair’s new boss wants to put Melania Trump on the cover as liberal media outlets try to shift to the center, per a new report. Mark Guiducci, 37, has… pic.twitter.com/30DkO6Ossz — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) August 25, 2025

“Honestly, there will be people who push back, but it’s ultimately Mark’s decision. He’s the one who will sink or swim over that choice, not the rest of us,” they added.

It is important to note Vanity Fair and Vogue are both published by Conde Nast. Melania has never been featured on the cover of Vogue as the First Lady during Donald Trump’s first term. It’s surprising given featuring the FLOTUS on the cover has always been the magazine’s tradition. Before Melania, Michelle Obama bagged three Vogue covers throughout her husband, Barack Obama’s eight years in office.

Then during, Joe Biden’s term, his wife, Jill Biden was also featured on the cover twice. Long before them, back in 1998, Hillary Clinton also bagged the same feat, during her husband’s term. Melania Trump did get a feature on the magazine’s cover, but during his 2005 wedding to Trump, long before she became the First Lady or explored her own political aspirations.